The state House voted Wednesday against a driver’s education bill passed by the Senate last week.
The current version of House Bill 158 is aimed at addressing issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Foremost, it would not require North Carolina’s young drivers to take a road test to obtain a limited provisional license.
The bill cleared the Senate by a 48-0 vote June 4.
The Senate applied the gut-and-replace strategy to HB158, which cleared the House in March 2019 as an N.C. Transportation Department reporting changes bill.
The chambers have appointed members to a concurrence committee.
The main element of HB158 is the temporary waiving of a road test for a Level 2 limited provisional license if the applicant has met all the other requirements necessary to obtain the license.
That provisional license allows a 16- and 17-year-old to drive without a supervising licensed driver between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. unless driving to and from work. Only one non-household passenger under 18 years old is permitted.
No family member under age 18 can be a passenger.
However, 16- and 17-year-old applicants for a Level 3 full provisional license still must pass a road test administered by N.C. DMV.
Those applicants would have to have held a limited provisional license for at least six months and not have been convicted of a motor vehicle moving violation or seat belt infraction during the preceding six months.
