The N.C. House Minority legislative leader plans to hold a press conference today to address the chamber’s controversial override vote of the state budget.
Rep. Darren Jackson, D-Wake, said in a brief announcement he will make his presentation at noon.
Today would be Day 87 since House Bill 966, the Republican state budget compromise, was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on June 28.
It also would be 11 days since the House voted 55-15 along party lines on Sept. 11 to override the veto with 40 Democrats not present, many in a redistricting caucus meeting.
There are 65 Republicans and 55 Democrats in the House. At full attendance, the GOP would have needed at least seven Democratic votes for a successful override.
The Senate, which has a 29-21 Republican majority, has not placed its attempt at a veto override on the floor agenda. It would take at least one Democratic senator to support the override at full attendance.
There are no floor votes scheduled for the House or Senate next week.
The tactics used by state House GOP leadership to override two high-profile Cooper vetoes may have been within legislative boundaries. The House also overrode the veto of House Bill 655, the Medicaid managed-care legislation.
However, holding a vote when the bulk of Democratic leaders were not present may have done lasting damage to the legislative process, according to ethics experts and political analysts.
Jackson spokesman Todd Barlow said Jackson does not have plans to discuss HB555 in his prepared remarks.
“I don’t know of any legal or parliamentary recourse the House Democrats have when it comes to the veto override,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-State University, said he expects any legal pursuit by Jackson and Democratic legislators to not succeed.
“The courts will almost certainly defer to the legislature on this as it is considered to be a political question,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.
“The Republicans also control the chamber, so they can pass rules they like. This is to be expected and the Democrats would do the same if they were in power.
“What the Democrats need to do is stop relying on the ‘spirit’ of the rules and instead ‘work to rule’ if they want to ensure this does not happen again,” Madjd-Sadjadi said. “They can also try to make this a major issue on which they are running in order to get their base energized.”
Jackson submitted motions to recall the veto override votes during the Sept. 11 afternoon session when most members at the legislature were present.
“All we’re asking is that we do things a proper way so we don’t have probably the most toxic work environment that we’ve had, for the next two months we’re working together,” Rep. Robert Reives, D-Chatham, said.
The motions were voted down 61-54 along party lines.
“If Jackson has something new to add to the story of the budget veto override, he hasn’t tipped his hand yet,” Kokai said.
“It’s possible that the news conference is designed to help reinforce to Senate Democrats the message that they should stick with their House counterparts and the Democratic governor in the on-going budget fight.”
Jackson has said he had been informed by Rep. David Lewis, R-Harnett, that there would be no votes taken in the Sept. 11 morning session. Following the Sept. 10 House floor session, Lewis texted a WRAL reporter “no votes 8:30” when asked about the Sept. 11 morning session agenda.
“I know that (Rep Jackson’s) trust in me has been shaken, but I did not have the authority to conduct no votes,” Lewis said during Sept. 11 afternoon’s floor session.
House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, has been unapologetic about how the override votes were conducted.
Moore said he did not manipulate the House floor calendar to mislead House Democrats.
“Most of the (GOP) caucus showed up thinking that we were going to be voting on bills,” Moore said Sept. 11.
“I’ve made it clear. I’ve said it from right here, on the floor, everywhere: If I see an opportunity to override this budget, this veto, I was gonna take that vote.
“If they didn’t want it to pass, all they have to do is show up for work,” Moore said.
House GOP leadership did not call for a veto override vote for 37 consecutive floor sessions when there were between 108 and 120 members present during voting sessions.
Jackson has questioned how House GOP leadership planned to hold such critical veto override votes at 8:30 a.m. if most Democrats were in attendance, particularly when a House Finance committee meeting was set for 9 a.m. to address two mini-budget bills that were GOP priorities.
“Republicans waged an assault on our Democracy,” Cooper said in response to the veto override vote. “They cheated the people of North Carolina.”
Cooper said that “we still have the opportunity to sustain this veto in the Senate, and I implore Democratic senators to remain steadfast.”
Sen. Paul Lowe Jr., D-Forsyth, said separately that “the veto override will come to the Senate at some point and we plan to have enough votes to sustain Governor Cooper’s veto.”
