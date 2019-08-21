The state House approved Wednesday along party lines a Senate bill that would remove from voter rolls anyone who is disqualified from jury duty because they are determined not to be a U.S. citizen.
Senate Bill 250, currently titled “Remove foreign citizens from voting rolls,” was passed by a 66-46 vote through Republican support after clearing the Senate by a 27-19 vote on April 10.
Because a third reading was objected to by Sen. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, a final vote was delayed until at least today.
The bill, if it clears third reading, goes back to the Senate to concur or reject the House changes. Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, is primary bill sponsor. Krawiec could not be immediately reached for comment on the House changes.
Analysts said Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper could choose to veto the bill given the changes.
The initial version of the bill focused on requiring county superior court clerks to keep record of individuals who requested being excused from jury duty and were deemed as disqualified. The record keeping would be for two years.
The House Rules and Operations committee made the latest in series of changes Tuesday, including the title, resulting in the bill becoming more specific about its intent.
A new section addressed if an individual is disqualified from jury duty “because the person is not a citizen of the United States.”
The records retained by the State Board of Elections would be public records and retained for four years.
The state board would be required to distribute to a county board of elections “the names on that report of individuals registered to vote in that county who were excused from jury duty based on disqualification because the person is not a citizen of the United States.”
“Upon receipt of these names, each county board of elections shall use this report in conducting systematic efforts to remove the names of ineligible voters from the official lists of eligible voters pursuant to this section.”
Harrison said she objected to the third reading partly because an amendment was not ready to be submitted, and partly from concerns of too many false matches affecting U.S. citizens being found in other states with similar legislation.
The first change was made by the Senate Judiciary committee April 3 to add language that would require electronically notifying the state board if an individual is disqualified from jury duty due to age, citizenship, residency or criminal history. The individual’s name, address, reason for disqualification and the date of disqualification would be kept for two years.
Language was added by the Senate before the bill was approved April 10 that said the state board “shall use this information to conduct efforts to remove names from its list of registered voters in accordance with General Statues.”
On June 27, the House Judiciary committee added language to the bill that required the state board to “distribute to the county of board elections the names ... of individuals registered to vote in that county who were excused from jury duty based on disqualification due to citizenship, residency or criminal history as described in (the General Statutes).”
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said “it’s not clear that the House made drastic changes that would prompt the Senate to reject concurrence.”
“One suspects this is the type of bill that Gov. Cooper might find objectionable.”