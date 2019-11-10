North Carolina continues to make progress toward meeting a U.S. Justice Department requirement for moving 3,000 qualified individuals from adult-care homes into independent housing, according to the sixth annual review of the initiative.
At 2,114 placements as of June 30, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Friday it is “positioned to exceed its goal” by the end of the settlement on July 1, 2021.
Eligible to participate are people living in adult-care homes whose symptoms have been diagnosed as a serious and persistent mental illness, or those who have been in treatment for more than 90 days at a state hospital.
The moves are part of a court settlement spurred by claims made by Disability Rights NC in November 2010 that the state was violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by placing individuals with mental illness into adult-care homes.
The integration aspect of the act is intended to provide those individuals with the opportunity to live their lives like those without disabilities.
The agreement, known as the Olmstead settlement, was put into place in August 2011. The transitioning of individuals began in the spring of 2013 with modest progress over the past five years.
There was a 34% increase in placements statewide compared with June 30, 2018, according to the report.
Cardinal Innovations is the state’s largest managed-care organization covering 20 counties, including Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Rockingham and Stokes counties.
Cardinal had the most placements at 615, or 29% of the state’s total.
An additional 110 were in the transition planning stage as of June 30. Cardinal had set a goal of placing an additional 585 individuals during fiscal 2018-19.
However, making placements and stabilizing participants in independent housing remains a significant challenge.
DHHS said that 3,038 individuals were placed into housing at some point during fiscal 2018-19.
“The program is key to our Behavioral Health Strategic plan (released in 2018), which aims to integrate care and increase the richness of our community levels of services,” Kody Kinsley, deputy secretary for DHHS’ Behavioral Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities division, said in a statement.
“Our vision is for all persons with disabilities to live, work and thrive in their communities to the fullest of their abilities.”
Setbacks
The news was not all good with the initiative.
There were 116 participants who experienced a significant physical or behavioral health episode, threat of physical or mental harm, including sexual assault, or died during fiscal 2018-19, including 28 in the Cardinal network.
Some deaths occurred because of natural causes and terminal illness. Some incidents led to what DHHS called “permanent physical or psychological impairment.”
Some individuals were suspended and/or expelled from participating.
DHHS cited a new referral, screening and verification process tool for “removing a barrier to community integration by diverting people from settings that may be inappropriate for their needs.”
On Oct. 26, the program’s independent reviewer released a separate review of the program.
The reviewer noted that DHHS met its annual housing requirement for the first time since 2014. The reviewer noted DHHS “has provided leadership to improve the management, budgeting and oversight of the program.”
DHHS was tasked by the reviewer to continue to make improvements in services, discharge and transition planning, quality assurance and performance, and underlined delays in pre-admission screening and diversion.
Six thresholds
The settlement is measured through six thresholds: supported housing; supported employment; discharge and transition planning; quality assurance and performance improvement; pre-admission screening and diversion; and community-based mental health services.
DHHS said in its annual report that it made “substantial progress” in three areas while “acknowledging that significant effort continues under all six areas.”
By comparison, the 2017-18 report found that DHHS had made some compliance improvements, “but none of the six areas with substantial progress.”
The overall initiative was aided during 2018-19 by the N.C. Housing Finance Agency helping to secure an additional 3,100 new housing units for people with disabilities, Kinsley said.
Cardinal spokeswoman Ashley Conger said the MCO focuses “on both transitioning individuals and helping them stay living independently.
“We are actively connecting with individuals in housing to ensure they have supports and services in place to help them be well and stable, and are also transitioning almost 20 new members each month.”
Laurie Coker, president of statewide advocacy group NC CANSO and a local behavioral health advocate, said supportive services remain the key to successfully sustaining individuals in their new independent surroundings.
“With the appropriate support services that have not been embedded in this settlement ... more people would want to transition out of facilities and more people succeed in their communities,” Coker said.
“Since we do not have an adequate array of services, families begin to feel helpless and eventually do allow placement of loved ones in (adult care) settings because they feel there is absolutely no alternative.
“They assume that this is the next step for care because the community system has nothing new to offer and, by golly, we do have a whole lot of these facilities in our state.”
‘Unnecessarily segregated’
In January 2017, U.S. Justice officials asked a federal judge to compel North Carolina to meet the settlement requirements.
According to Justice officials’ motion, the state “has repeatedly failed to comply with the agreement’s housing and employment services provision, lagging far behind schedule.”
“As a result, halfway through the agreement, hundreds of North Carolinians remain unnecessarily segregated in adult care homes.”
In January 2018, state regulators disclosed potential penalties for the behavioral health MCOs if they fail to meet new standards.
For not achieving annual full performance standard in placing eligible and qualified behavioral health residents into community housing, the fines would be $600,000 annually.
Rep. Verla Insko, D-Orange, and a leading legislative health-care expert, said her main concern with the settlement remains the lack of comparison between the insured mentally ill and the uninsured mentally ill.
“I have been told by staff that there are adequate services and adequate providers for the insured mentally ill, while the uninsured mentally ill have very few resources and often end up in adult care homes or in state institutional beds,” Insko said.
“In 2001, the year mental health reform was passed, we had more than $400 million in the budget to provide services for the uninsured mentally ill.
“This year, that fund was about $325 million with part of that being dedicated to the three-way bed contracts and another part set aside for another services.” Three-way beds involve contracts between local facilities, the state government and behavioral health MCOs.
“The uninsured mentally ill is the population that most needs our help,” Insko said.
