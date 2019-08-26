The Senate gave preliminary approval — barely — Monday to a bill that would free up $218 million in funding for the state’s Medicaid transformation initiative.
House Bill 555 has been the subject of a “gut-and-amend” strategy, with telemedicine legislation being swapped with much of the Medicaid transformation language in the Republican state budget compromise.
According to the office of Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, the initial state funding would go toward patient enrollment-broker contracts, provider credentialing, data analytics and other program-design components.
The Senate approved HB555 on a second reading by a 22-21 vote. The legislative website did not immediately disclose how senators voted.
If the bill clears a third reading, perhaps as early as today’s session, it would go back to the House, where analysts say the changes are likely to be accepted.
During the floor debate, Republicans spoke in favor of the legislation.
They said it’s a necessary step toward achieving a multiyear transformation goal, and funding needs to be released to honor contracts already committed to by state health regulators.
“Making sure our state’s Medicaid program provides efficient, quality care to low-income parents, children, elderly, blind and the disabled is something that Republicans and Democrats should both be able to agree on,” said Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth.
“I am glad that we were able to rescue this funding from the on-going budget stalemate and guarantee that the transition to managed care can move forward as scheduled without delay.
“However, I’m disappointed and honestly a little confused that none of my Democratic colleagues chose to join us in voting for a transition we have been working toward for four years and that was included in the governor’s own budget,” Krawiec said.
Meanwhile, Democrats argued that the transformation infrastructure is not ready and legislators needs to take more time to “get the process right,” said Sen. Mike Woodard of Durham County.
Democratic senators brought up the 2013 debut of the controversial NC FAST system. It was a $484 million expenditure for development, implementation and continuing support for the state’s claims-processing system for food stamps.
It was at the time the biggest information technology project in state government history.
Multiple state audits determined that DHHS, under former health Secretary Dr. Aldona Wos, rushed implementation of NC FAST and NCTracks in July 2013 even though it had been warned in a May 2013 audit that it had “failed to fully test the system, and the production testing process had flaws.”
It took until 2017 before most of the kinks in the NC FAST network were worked out.
Stalled state budget
One of the most ambitious initiatives in the state Medicaid program’s history is underway with the enrollment period for prepaid health plans (PHPs) in the Triad and Triangle through Sept. 13.
HB555 is serving as one of two primary examples of the GOP legislative leadership trying to push forward elements of their stalled state budget.
The other is contained in House Bill 609, which would provide raises delayed in the budget dispute to state correctional employees. That bill cleared the Senate on Monday.
That HB555 is considered as necessary is another sign the state budget dispute is not close to a settlement even though House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, continues to insist he is close to getting enough House Democrats to support a veto override vote.
The dispute reaches Day 61 today.
At least seven House Democrats must support a veto override. Moore told legislative online media outlet The Insider on Aug. 20 that he is willing to wait until December to initiate a veto-override vote.
Counting Monday’s House floor session, there have been 28 consecutive House sessions without GOP Republican leadership addressing a potential veto-override vote.
It’s also been 26 consecutive sessions without action on bipartisan Medicaid expansion legislation House Bill 655. Moore has said there will be no action on HB655 until the state budget is signed into law.
It’s estimated that it costs $42,000 a day for the General Assembly to operate.
As of Monday’s session, it will have cost $1.18 million in taxpayer money. The clock on the additional expenses began when GOP House leadership first put a veto-override vote on the calendar for the July 8 session.
Managed care
Medicaid serves 2.1 million North Carolinians. Of that total, 1.6 million will be enrolled in managed care under a federal waiver approved in October 2018.
Managed care is a system under which people agree to see only certain doctors or go to certain hospitals, as in an HMO or PPO health-insurance plan.
PHP insurer contracts are at the heart of a Medicaid transformation that will represent a $6 billion expense annually for three years, followed by two one-year options, so the total contract could be worth $30 billion.
Currently, health providers are paid under a fee-for-service system.
The plans, by contrast, will pay providers a set amount per month for each patient’s costs. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will reimburse the plans.
HB555 includes quarterly tax assessments placed on hospitals and prepaid health plans. The bill would serve as an interim funding mechanism for Medicaid transformation. It would be repealed if the approved state budget includes the same funding legislation.
DHHS has said “our current mandate is to move forward with implementing managed care, and we are on track for a go-live date of Nov. 1.”
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the Republican budget compromise in large part because it did not contain a form of Medicaid expansion for a potential 450,000 to 650,000 North Carolinians. He included Medicaid transformation funding in his budget proposal.
All PHP plans are required to have the same Medicaid services, such as office visits, blood tests and X-rays.
Health plans also have added services, such as gym memberships and programs on health during pregnancy. Health plans work with different doctors and health- care professionals. Each plan has its own network of qualified doctors and health-care professionals.
If recipients do not choose a plan by Sept. 30, one would be chosen for them. In most instances, recipients will be able to be seen by the same providers they have now.
Sen. Gladys Robinson, D-Guilford, said her desire to put the brakes on HB555 comes from discussions with constituents and medical providers in her county, as well as other counties.
Robinson said they told her the transformation process is not ready when it comes to matching recipients with providers.