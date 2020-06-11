The latest attempt at jump-starting the state’s Medicaid transformation initiative moved forward through its second Senate committee Thursday.
The Senate Finance committee spent little time discussing Senate Bill 808 before recommending it to the Rules and Operations committee.
The Republican-sponsored bill delays the projected start date from Jan. 1, 2021, to July 1, 2021.
The initiative was supposed to debut initially on Feb. 1, 2020, in the Triad and Triangle, and then statewide on June 1, 2020, before being postponed Nov. 19 by state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.
The second change provides a monetary incentive for N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to launch the initiative on time.
A monthly payment of $4 million would go to the four participating statewide prepaid health plans (PHP) if capitated payments do not begin on July 1, 2021. The four PHPs are Centene (operating as WellCare of N.C.), AmeriHealth Caritas N.C., Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C., and UnitedHealth Group.
A prorated amount of $4 million would be provided monthly to any regional PHP.
The previous Medicaid transformation startup funding effort, contained in House Bill 555, was vetoed Aug. 30 by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, in large part because it did not contain any Medicaid expansion language for potentially 450,000 to 650,000 North Carolinians.
Medicaid currently serves 2.22 million North Carolinians, or 21% of the state’s population. That number is projected to increase to 2.28 million by mid-2021 and 2.39 million in mid-2023.
About 1.6 million are scheduled to be enrolled in the new managed-care system under a federal waiver approved by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services in October 2018.
Managed care is a system under which individuals agree to see only certain doctors or go to certain hospitals, as in a health maintenance organization, or HMO, or a preferred provider organization, or PPO, health-insurance plan.
Providers are paid on a fee-for-service model administered by DHHS.
By contrast, the proposed PHPs would pay health care providers a set, or capitated, amount per month for each patient’s costs. DHHS will reimburse the plans.
Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, said during Wednesday’s Appropriations meeting that the PHPS “are losing in excess of $5 million a month” for the employees they brought online who are attempting to register individuals to select their plans.
The payment is designed “to compensate” the PHPs for revenue they were projected to earn.
Hise said DHHS would provide the potential penalties from “departmental resources” that could include drawing from a surplus or adjusting fee-for-services rates.
Hise said that “after being shut down once in this process when the state failed to deliver on its promises ... we will lose all the contractors if we miss the date again and have to go through the entire bidding process.”
Analysts and legislators don’t expect SB808 to survive a veto.
“It is very doubtful that Medicaid transformation will be dealt with during this session,” Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, said when the bill was introduced. “It would be a long shot.”
Insurers have said they remain committed to the initiative.
However, Centene cautioned analysts Feb. 4 that the rollout delay could cost it at least $500 million in fiscal 2020 revenue.
