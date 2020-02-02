The splitting of Forsyth County into two congressional districts means its suburban communities will have a new representative for the first time since 2005.
Although Clemmons, Lewisville and Rural Hall residents of Forsyth will have a new incumbent in Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry, it will not be at a loss for experience since he is running for his ninth term.
The redrawn 10th congressional district features all of Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties for the Triad, as well as most of Iredell and all of Catawba and Lincoln counties.
The newness of the redrawn district could chip away at some of the inherent advantages of incumbency since none of the four candidates for the seat have much, if any, local name recognition.
That’s a primary reason why McHenry has drawn two Republican challengers in David Johnson of Statesville and Ralf Walters of Winston-Salem.
David Parker is the only Democratic candidate for the 10th seat.
Even though the 10th has undergone a drastic change from its current configuration centered on seven western N.C. counties, political analysts say it remains a solidly Republican district, which includes suburban Forsyth.
There have been concerns that a Forsyth constituent base accustomed to frequent appearances and assistance from GOP U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx may draw less attention from future 6th and 10th District congressional members.
The 2020 congressional district map has Forsyth shifting from being the dominant population base (47.81%) in the 5th District to 14.39% of the 10th’s population base, trailing Iredell (21.47%) and Catawba (18.96%) among the eight counties. It would be the only urban section of the district.
In fact, the 10th’s portion of Forsyth would not be much larger than Rockingham (12.77%) and Surry (10.04%).
McHenry has said that “in the weeks and months ahead, I look forward to getting reacquainted with old friends throughout Iredell County, while also getting to know the people of Forsyth, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties.”
“While the changed 10th District includes new territory, I have quickly learned that the voters share the same set of values that my current constituents and I do.
“Over the next year, I look forward to making the case why I’m the best person to serve as the 10th District’s conservative voice in Washington.”
McHenry said his top priorities for the 2020 campaign are “the same as it has always been: to continue fighting for my constituents. “
“From cutting taxes, protecting our border, fighting the opioid epidemic and supporting our troops, I will continue to support legislation that will improve the lives of families here in the 10th District.
“We have seen the positive results of President Trump’s economic and trade policies, and I look forward to continuing to work with the president to keep creating jobs and our economy booming.”
If elected, Walters would be the first Winston-Salem resident to serve in the U.S. House since Richard Burr was the 5th District representative from 1995 to 2005.
On his campaign website, Walters lists among his political experiences serving as Forsyth GOP communications director in 2012 and a county appointee to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Management Council from 2015 to 2018.
Walters is trying to position himself to the right of McHenry on social and political issues, such as gun rights, along with supporting Lt. Gov. Dan Forest’ stance on immigration in his bid for the Republican governor’s nomination.
Walters said that “the framers brilliantly limited the House of Representatives to two-year terms.”
“They believed turnover would bring new representatives having pressing concerns and fresh ideas from the heartland. Growing up and growing old in Washington wasn’t a good idea then and isn’t now.
“Thanks to career incumbents, Congress’ approval rating is at a pathetic all-time low,” Walters wrote. “Instead of acting as public servants, voters see elected officials serving themselves. “
Walters lists on his website his priorities as “America First,” as well as term limits and boilerplate Republican planks such as strong defense, secure borders, limited government, reduce federal deficit, protect Social Security, pro-business and “pro-family for a strong nation.”
Johnson could not be reached for comment on his decision to run. He does not appear to have a campaign website.
