Entering a new congressional district with a significant new Republican voter base did not prove to be much of an obstacle for U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry.
In complete but unofficial results posted by the state Board of Elections, McHenry had 71.7%, or 62,403 votes.
Challengers David Johnson of Statesville had 16.34% or 14,225 votes, and Ralf Walters of Winston-Salem had 11.95%, or 10,404 votes.
McHenry faces Democrat David Parker in the November general election.
“I am honored that 10th District conservatives have again nominated me to serve as their candidate for Congress,” McHenry said in a statement.
The splitting of Forsyth into two congressional districts means its suburban communities will have a new representative for the first time since 2005.
Although Clemmons, Lewisville and Rural Hall residents of Forsyth have a new incumbent in McHenry, it will not be at a loss for experience since he is running for his ninth term.
The redrawn 10th congressional district features all of Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties for the Triad, as well as most of Iredell and all of Catawba and Lincoln counties.
Even though the 10th has undergone a drastic change from its current configuration centered on seven western N.C. counties, political analysts say it remains a solidly Republican district, which includes suburban Forsyth.
There have been concerns that a Forsyth constituent base accustomed to frequent appearances and assistance from GOP U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx may draw less attention from future 6th and 10th District congressional members.
In initial remarks posted on his campaign website Tuesday night, McHenry mentioned all the counties he could represent except Forsyth.
“Since the court-mandated redrawing, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting new friends in Iredell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties,” McHenry said.
“Despite the changed landscape of the district, I trust that Catawba Valley and Yadkin Valley voters want a conservative voice representing them.”
Forsyth was later added to the list of counties in the quote.
With 27% of the Forsyth County ballots cast counted, McHenry had 61.38%, or 6,576 votes, followed by Walters at 20.64%, or 2,211 votes, and Johnson at 17.98%, or 1,926 votes.
The 2020 congressional district map has Forsyth shifting from being the dominant population base (47.81%) in the 5th District to 14.39% of the 10th’s population base, trailing Iredell (21.47%) and Catawba (18.96%) among the eight counties. It would be the only urban section of the district.
In fact, the 10th’s portion of Forsyth would not be much larger than Rockingham (12.77%) and Surry (10.04%).
McHenry said his top priorities for the 2020 campaign are “the same as it has always been: to continue fighting for my constituents. “
“From cutting taxes, protecting our border, fighting the opioid epidemic and supporting our troops, I will continue to support legislation that will improve the lives of families here in the 10th District.”
Walters would have been the first Winston-Salem resident to serve in the U.S. House since Richard Burr was the 5th District representative from 1995 to 2005.
Walters tried to position himself to the right of McHenry on social and political issues, such as gun rights.
