Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines won the Democratic nomination for mayor on Tuesday, posting a convincing win over challenger JoAnne Allen and setting up a fall contest with Republican challenger Kris McCann.
With the bulk of the vote in from the Forsyth County Board of elections, Joines was on track to score about 70% of the vote for the Democratic nomination.
“It feels great,” Joines said. “We’ve certainly very grateful to the voters for believing in what we have been doing for the past several years and what we want to do in the next four. My message was pretty simple.”
The 2020 primary was the second time that Joines and Allen, his fierce critic, have faced off in an election. Allen ran a write-in effort against Joines in 2016, but this time faced him in the Democratic primary.
The campaign presented a contrast between Allen’s accusations that Joines (and other council members) are misruling the city, and Joines’ claims that the city has turned the corner on persistent problems such as poverty and jobs.
Allen gave Joines the strongest challenge he has faced since 2001, when he first won election as a challenger to then-mayor Jack Cavanagh.
Allen appeared on track to get about 30 percent of the vote against Joines. Allen was not available for comment Tuesday night, but Joines said that he thinks the size of her total could be a reflection of the same anti-establishment sentiment that has motivated support for Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential primary.
When Joines unseated Cavanagh in 2001, he won 78% of the vote in the November election.
Before running for office, Joines had served as assistant, then deputy city manager in charge of community and economic development. In the summer of 2000, with his retirement from the city on the horizon, Joines was picked to be the first president of the Winston-Salem Alliance.
High-powered business leaders, led by L.M. “Bud” Baker, the chief executive of Wachovia Corp., had put together the Alliance in a bid to boost the city’s economic prospects.
Even since his election, Joines has worn two hats: In his role as mayor, he has broken the occasional tie on the city council and cut many a ribbon at a groundbreaking.
As president of the Alliance, Joines has continued to pursue the delicate task of luring new business investment to the city. Along the way, Joines also became president of the Millennium Fund, put together by the Alliance to raise millions for economic development.
Joines has not faced a strong challenge in any election, primary or general, since his first contest for mayor. He was unopposed in 2005 and in 2009, and in 2013 won 88% of the vote in the Democratic primary over Gardenia Henley.
In Allen’s first run against Joines in 2016 as a write-in candidate, she received 3% of the vote, with Joines gathering 94%.
