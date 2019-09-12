The proposed legislative redistricting map for the state House — as projected — would bring a significant shift in Forsyth County voting precincts.
The foremost change would send Democratic Rep. Evelyn Terry's District 71 into the western part of the county and out of the southern sections of Winston-Salem.
District 74, represented in the House by Republican Debra Conrad, and District 75, currently held by Republican Rep. Donny Lambeth, would be more geographically contained in Kernersville and southern Forsyth, respectively. Lambeth would lose precincts in Clemmons.
Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Lee Zachary's District 73 would keep all of Yadkin County. The district would retain Forsyth precincts, but instead of being in the Lewisville and Clemmons areas, it would gain precincts from Conrad in the northern part of the county.
Comparatively, Democratic Rep. Derwin Montgomery's District 72 has minimal precinct change within Winston-Salem.
Conrad and Montgomery said Thursday they were reviewing their proposed new districts. Lambeth, Terry and Zachary could not be immediately reached for comment.
A panel of three state judges on Sept. 3 rejected the maps drawn by state lawmakers, saying legislators took extreme advantage in drawing voting districts to help elect a maximum number of Republican lawmakers.
The judges' reasoning for striking down the maps: an "extreme partisan gerrymander," particularly affecting the five House and two Senate seats in Forsyth.
The judges gave lawmakers two weeks to try again. The redrawn maps are subject to the approval of the judges, who could reject the maps if they do not comply with the stated criteria.
The proposed House map was posted on the legislative website Thursday. The Senate redistricting maps were posted late Tuesday.
The Senate map would shift much of western Forsyth, as well as half of the northern precincts, into District 32, represented by Democratic Sen. Paul Lowe Jr.
Republican Sen. Joyce Krawiec's District 31 would gain most of the southernmost precincts in Forsyth, as well as chunks of east Winston-Salem. Krawiec retains all of Davie County.
"Sen. Lowe and I want to keep municipalities whole as much as possible, and the court order stated that could be a factor in redrawing maps," Krawiec said.
"We do not have any precinct data available, nor are we allowed to consider it. We are directed to consider several factors, one primary factor is compactness scores."
Redistricting would affect 44 of Forsyth's 101 precincts in the Senate.
The shift has the potential to make Senate District 31 and Senate District 32 more competitive for 2020, particularly given that all but one of the 20 precincts shifting into Senate District 31 voted Democratic in 2018.
The judges' ruling was based in large part on expert testimony submitted on behalf of the plaintiffs, led by advocacy group Common Cause.
"The court gives weight to the analysis of plaintiffs’ experts and finds that ... the district boundaries are drawn almost perfectly," according to the ruling.
The reference to almost perfectly in the ruling is similar to the phrase “near surgical precision” used by a federal court when it struck down 2013 Republican redistricting maps, saying they used unconstitutional racial gerrymanders that targeted African-American voters, who often support Democrats.
In both instances, the courts said it appeared computer-generated data allowed GOP mapmakers to configure the racial and/or voting district components to an unfair party advantage.
The latest 357-page ruling says Senate District 31 and House District 75 are among those in the state benefiting the GOP most from gerrymandered maps.
House Districts 74 (Conrad) and 75 (Lambeth) include Democratic-leaning voting districts on the northern and southern sides of Winston-Salem.
"But both of those districts wrap around the city to include Republican-dominated (voting districts) on either side of Forsyth County," according to the ruling.
Lambeth, with 53.1% of the vote, defeated Democratic challenger Dan Besse, who garnered 46.9%, in a heated race.
Conrad won 54.5% of the vote to Terri LeGrand's 45.5%.
Zachary said Sept. 4 he was "not surprised in the least" that his district was identified in the ruling as being subject to redrawing.
House District 77, held by Repubican Julia Howard, was also singled out as an example of gerrymandering. Howard's district was shifted south in 2017 to include more of Rowan County.
The stunning decision by House Republican leadership to conduct and approve a veto-override vote Wednesday on the state budget — while the majority of Democrats were absent from the House floor — could have a spillover effect into the redistricting maps.
"This was shockingly bad behavior on the part of the Republicans," said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.
If Democrats are more emboldened now to stick together to oppose any GOP-supported redistricting maps, "it could mean that the court will order the redistributing process for both the 2020 election, and what will happen after the 2020 census will be turned over to an independent commission," Madjd-Sadjadi said.
