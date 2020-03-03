Incumbents Richard Linville, David Plyler and Gloria Whisenhunt have won the Republican nomination for three seats representing District B on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
With 97 out of 101 precincts reporting in unofficial results, Linville had 14,807 votes, or 28.74%; Whisenhunt had 14,664 votes, or 28.47%, and Plyler had 14,632 votes, or 28.40%.
Republican Terri Mrazek, a political newcomer, lost her bid for a county commissioner seat, garnering 7,412 votes, or 14.39 percent.
Because there were just three Democrats running for the three available Forsyth County commissioners’ seats, Gull Riaz, Christopher Smith and Eric Weiss did not have to run in Tuesday’s primary. They will face off with Linville, Whisenhunt and Plyler in November.
Linville, 71, lives in Kernersville and is the owner/operator of a farm. He has served on the board of commissioners for 40 years and was chairman from 1985 to 1986. His top priorities are all emergency services including EMS, fire and law enforcement; education; health-department matters; and keeping taxes as low as possible.
“I’m just humble and pleased about it,” Linville said of the votes counted Tuesday evening.
Plyler, 81, has been on the board of commissioners since 1994, serving as chairman eight years. Plyler is retired after working more than 50 years in commercial radio and television. His top priorities are education, including increased teacher pay; positive economic development, which includes increased jobs; complete construction of the new hall of justice and the Clemmons library. He also lives in Kernersville.
“I’m very fortunate to have the voters do this for me,” Plyler said.
He said this is a special win for him because he has been on the board for quite a while and there are things still to do, like completing the new courthouse and getting people to work together.
Whisenhunt, 73, is a retired owner of a hair salon who lives in Winston-Salem.
She has served as a Forsyth County commissioner since 1996 and is a former member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education. Her priorities are to be an active, energetic commissioner, as well as a voice for the taxpayers. She is most concerned about the county’s debt and tax rate.
Mrazek, 65, is retired. Previously, she worked in sales for Flow Automotive Cos., as a pedorthist for Foot Solutions, in classified sales for the Winston-Salem Journal and as a real-estate agent. She lives in Belews Creek.
Her top priorities are improving on the integrity of the citizens of Forsyth County, employment and training for the homeless, doing what is right for citizens, public health and public safety and keeping taxes low.
Whisenhunt and Mrazek could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
