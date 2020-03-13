State legislators have become a crucial testing ground for how productive working from home can be as they addressed the virus that causes COVID-19.
Legislative leaders announced Thursday that all oversight committee meetings at the General Assembly have been suspended until at least April 1.
Those committees, including Health and Human Services, and Medicaid, met at recently as Thursday afternoon.
Although legislative staff is allowed to work from home, Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said “the work of the people does not stop or end during a crisis, and the General Assembly will remain operational throughout this period.”
“The formal beginning of the short session is scheduled for April 28, and that remains unchanged.”
Berger stressed that “North Carolina is well positioned to respond to this challenge.”
“Legislative leaders are in regular contact with (DHHS) and (Health) Secretary Mandy Cohen to stay apprised of the state’s actions. We are preparing for any policy response or economic stimulus that may be needed so we can act decisively at the appropriate time,” Berger said.
Making the coronavirus pandemic strike close to home is that several legislators are ages 65 and older, thus in a high-risk category as defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
They’re aware that several members of Congress, including Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Lindsay Graham of South Carolina, have entered self-isolation after being close to individuals infected with the virus.
Members of the Forsyth County delegation agreed with Gov. Roy Cooper’s recommendation to avoid public gatherings of more than 100 individuals.
“It’s better to err on the side of caution because we still don’t know how many individuals have been infected because there’s not enough testing kits yet,” Sen. Paul Lowe, R-Forsyth, said.
Lowe remains in contact with members of both parties in discussing what state funding may be needed to fill areas that the $13 million in federal aid to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services won’t touch.
“I’m looking at this crisis as disaster relief because it has the potential to wreak widespread harm like a hurricane or tornado,” Lowe said.
“Hopefully, those needs will become clearer over the next few weeks. Hopefully, we won’t be necessary to act upon an emergency, but we need to remain prepared in case the governor calls us back into session for action.
“We’re all in uncharted waters and we have to be fluid and open to the things necessary to be effective in doing our jobs,” Lowe said.
Both Lowe and Democratic Rep. Derwin Montgomery say legislators should be focusing on addressing likely socioeconomic needs, such as providing funds so that individuals who are laid off related to coronavirus don’t have their utilities cut off or are evicted from their housing.
“The governor’s emergency powers can only go so far, and at some point we will need to deal with impacts on large employers’ ability to allow employees to work from home,” Montgomery said.
“There needs to be protections for those who stay home when sick, proper funding for public health departments, unemployment benefits for people terminated due to drops in business caused by the outbreak, and the need for districts across the state to have school calendar flexibility.”
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said that “while it is frustrating to many of us that this scare has disrupted our routine and normal daily activities, I think we all need to be patient and proactive during these next few months.”
“Much of the legislative work going on in March can be handled with staff coordination over the phone and hopefully meetings can resume in April. Our Health committee may add an extra meeting in April before we go back into session.”
House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said he believes North Carolina “is well prepared financially to support all recommended prevention and relief efforts to keep our people safe from harm.”
“Lawmakers stand ready to approve robust policy and budgetary action to support frontline health-care professionals as may become necessary.”
