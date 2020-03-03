Redistricting eliminated part of Donny Lambeth's base, but the veteran legislator had no problem winning the Republican primary in the N.C. House District 75, easily beating Jacob Baum, his 20-year old challenger. With 93 of 101 precincts reporting, Lambeth had 4,687 votes to Baum's 2,202.
In the Democratic primary, Elisabeth Motsinger had 4,801 votes to Gardenia Henley's 2,711, making her the apparent winner.
Motsinger and Lambeth, who served together on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education, will face each other in the general election on Nov. 3.
As a member of the school board and candidate for the House, Motsinger had a good night. A sales-tax increase that is to be used for teacher salaries passed, and she handily beat Henley.
"I'm very happy that people who know me, trust me, and I will continue to try to be worthy of that trust," Motsinger said.
A physician’s assistant at UNC School of the Arts, she has been a member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education since 2006.
She lists her priorities as public education, affordable and accessible healthcare and the environment. And she thinks Lambeth is weak on those issues.
"I like Donny Lambeth and I consider him a friend. My only concern is that he always votes with his caucus and right now, the majority of his caucus is not supportive of public education the way they need to," Motsinger said. "We've not been able to expand Medicaid and ensure we have affordable healthcare to all North Carolinians, and we are not protecting our natural resources."
With his win Lambeth blocked Baum from becoming the youngest member of the General Assembly. First elected to the House in 2013, Lambeth's name recognition carried weight among voters new to his district, including those in Belews Creek and Walkertown.
House District 75 was redrawn to cover the eastern part of the county, stretching from Davidson County to Stokes County. It includes Kernersville, Belews Creek and the Sedge Garden communities, areas that Baum hoped would give him an advantage over Lambeth. Baum lives in Kernersville and Lambeth is a Winston-Salem resident.
Much of Lambeth’s work while in the N.C. House has centered around Medicaid and expanding it in a way that is palatable to conservative Republicans.
Lambeth’s House Bill 655 would expand Medicaid to an estimated 300,000 to 400,000 people in North Carolina. Ninety percent of that expansion would be covered by the federal government and the remaining 10% would be covered by private providers, Lambeth said.
Lambeth calls the bill a hybrid Medicaid expansion that includes a work requirement, a monthly premium paid by participants and heavy emphasis on preventative care, such as routine doctor visits, weight management and smoking cessation.
He was not available for comment on Tuesday.
Though Lambeth will be favored in the heavily Republican district, Motsinger said she will visit with voters and hear their concerns.
"I want to engage with them and learn what are their hopes and dreams for the future," she said. "We've been so focused on what we're afraid of, and I want us to focus on how we can be together."
