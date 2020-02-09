Insurers preparing to participate in North Carolina’s ambitious $6 billion Medicaid managed-care reform say they remain committed to the initiative.
However, one insurer — Centene — cautioned analysts Tuesday that the rollout delay could cost it at least $500 million in fiscal 2020 revenue. It is operating as WellCare of N.C.
The other approved insurers are AmeriHealth Caritas N.C., UnitedHealth Group and Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C.
Medicaid currently serves 2.2 million North Carolinians. Of those, 1.6 million are scheduled to be enrolled in the new managed-care system under a federal waiver approved in October 2018.
The proposed managed-care prepaid plans (PHP) — at the heart of the Republican-sponsored initiative — would pay health-care providers a set amount per month for each patient’s costs. DHHS will reimburse the plans.
With the delay, the current fee-for-service model administered by DHHS remains in place.
The initiative was scheduled to go into effect Nov. 1 in the Triad and Triangle, and then statewide Feb. 1. The rollout was delayed in October to a Feb. 1 statewide launch.
On Nov. 19, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the rollout was put on hold indefinitely.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, warned a legislative healthcare oversight committee Oct. 23 the rollout could not begin without $218 million in needed startup funding critical to paying contractors and vendors, and to implement the assessment tax on prepaid health plans and hospitals.
The funding was contained in the Republican state budget compromise that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed June 28.
Cooper vetoed a separate mini-budget bill, House Bill 555, that also contained the startup funding. He vetoed both bills primarily because they lacked funding for some form of Medicaid expansion that could cover between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians.
DHHS has said it will not decide on a new launch date “until it has program authority within a (state) budget that protects the health and safety of North Carolinians and supports the department’s ability to provide critical oversight and accountability of managed care.”
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and a leading House healthcare expert, said halting the initiative “represents a major setback for North Carolina and the Medicaid patients served.”
Cohen is expected to discuss the status of the reform initiative at one or both of Tuesday’s legislative oversight committee meetings on health care and Medicaid.
On Wednesday, Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, said in a statement that Cooper’s vetoes have not only halted the reform initiative, “but his decisions are proving to be bad for business, too.”
Cooper spokesman Megan Thorpe said in November that “Republican legislators were irresponsible to end the session without moving health care forward.”
Unlikely to walk away
Analysts say it’s unlikely that the four insurers would walk away from the reform initiative.
The three-year PHP contracts are expected to be worth a combined $6 billion a year. With two optional one-year extensions, a contract could be worth a total of $30 billion.
Cohen said she’s aware that as the insurers “have to make a business decision” based on the initiative being put on hold, DHHS will continue to move forward on meeting the federal readiness requirements for the initiative.
“We realize that this creates a lot of uncertainty for them and they have to make decisions about their workforce dedicated to this initiative,” Cohen said.
Centene said it expects to gain 200,000 Medicaid members from the PHP contract. Centene told analysts it is projecting an Oct. 1 start date.
“We continue to maintain sufficient operations for all required implementation activities during this delay,” Centene said.
UnitedHealthcare executive Heather Cianfrocco told analysts Jan. 15 that “North Carolina is in our 2020 guidance (and revenue outlook) right now.”
“We assume it right now to come in about midyear. We are ready for implementation and we are eager to start serving North Carolinians.
“Despite the situation there, there is strong support for the program and for managed care there. So we are continuing to monitor the implementation date.”
When asked what impact a rollout delay to 2021 could have, chief executive David Wichmann said “it would not affect our expectations for (2020), our guidance would stay the same.”
Anthem Inc. chief executive and president Gail Boudreaux told analysts her expectation is for a 2021 start date.
“We have been very much working closely with our partner (Blue Cross NC) in the state of North Carolina and we are ready today,” Boudreaux said.
“Operational readiness is critical for us, and we have gone through numerous iterations with the state around testing and preparedness for the go-live.”
Contract disputes
Centene said it is “defending our awards against ongoing protest and expect that we will retain our awards once the process is complete.”
A joint appeal petition was filed Sept. 19 by the three PHP groups not chosen by DHHS, including by Aetna and MyHealth by Health Providers, a proposed PHP in which Cone Health, Novant Health Inc., and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are three of 12 hospital supporters.
Aetna has asked an administrative law judge to void the PHP contract awarded to Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C.
Cohen stressed to legislators Oct. 23 that she remains confident in how the four PHPs were selected. She said DHHS expected protests given the size of the annual contracts.
According to Aetna, its findings that focus on conflict-of-interest claims should lead the judge to either award the contract to Aetna or require DHHS “to restore the original rankings” that have Aetna ahead of Blue Cross NC.
Blue Cross NC said Aetna’s conflict-of-interest claims are “misleading” and “Aetna’s reply makes clear its hope that insinuation and conspiracy-mongering can win the day.”
“The facts, however, demonstrate that Aetna’s arguments are misplaced and futile.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.