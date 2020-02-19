South Ward has never been easy.
Some of the hardest-fought contests in Winston-Salem have taken place there, and in 2016 it took a re-vote to settle the winner of the Democratic primary.
That was the year that Carolyn Highsmith edged out John Larson for the nomination by four votes — at least on election night. Larson mounted a challenge when it turned out that 31 voters hadn’t gotten the proper South Ward ballot, and that another 12 people who didn’t live in Winston-Salem had been allowed to vote.
The state elections board ruled that a new election had to be held, and Larson came away a clear winner on turnout much reduced from the first go-round.
Larson, the incumbent, is back in the running as he seeks a second term, and Highsmith is once more contesting the slot. Meanwhile, a third candidate, Mackenzie Cates-Allen, was the first to actually declare for the seat.
Cates-Allen said she would be a fresh voice on the council and would try to get a lot of feedback from residents in an effort to be transparent.
“Especially in our ward, we need a lot more public engagement,” she said. “We need more public feedback about what our priorities are going to be and how to carry them out together. Because I want something, it doesn’t mean that that is what the citizens want.”
Cates-Allen said she does believe the city needs to make sustainability “more than a catchphrase.”
“We have a lot of land that we could potentially be using to feed our people,” she said. “Hydroponics is a good project, but I wonder if there are ways we can use what we already have and potentially put people to work. I think it is something we need to work on. We need to go for renewable energy.”
At the same time, she said, the city has to be fiscally responsible.
“I want to have budget meetings quarterly that are open to the public,” she said.
Cates-Allen said the people of the ward need to be talking about the plan for Peters Creek Parkway development recently put together by the city.
Although wanting to listen to the views of the residents, Cates-Allen said she knows she would sometimes make decisions that many might not like.
“We can’t just have meetings in Old Salem and Washington Park,” she said. “We have to have multiple meetings at different locations. If I make a decision that people don’t agree with, people would know why. I would listen and mull it over and my decision would be known. I don’t think it is appropriate that people should be surprised by your vote.”
Cates-Allen said her goal would be to have a meeting with her constituents monthly, but at a bare minimum each quarter.
Highsmith said that while she disagrees with some of Larson’s decisions, she’s running to change the overall direction of the council.
“Several of us running for city council do not believe that the city is looking after the poor, especially children who are poor,” she said. “They are letting developers decide how the city is going to be developed, instead of letting the city say we don’t want all these apartments with $2,000 a month rent.”
In neighborhoods like Happy Hill, she said, redevelopment moved out residents who didn’t come back. The same thing is threatened in other city neighborhoods, she said. Gentrification can force out lower-income residents and the elderly, she said.
Highsmith took issue with a vote Larson took to allow the city planning office to approve mixed residential and businesses uses in areas zoned for highway business. It’s not that it would necessarily be a bad idea in all cases, she said, but she wanted the public to get their chance to weigh in.
“I am not against development, but I am for quality development where you look at the infrastructure tha goes with the development,” she said. Too often, she said, development is approved that will lead to overloaded roads.
“If you have money and you say you want something, they (the council) will vote Yes, Highsmith said.
Highsmith said some of her other concerns include hiring more police officers and figuring out what keeps the city from filling vacancies and retaining officers. Chronic homelessness and housing need attention, she said. And too much of the city’s economic recruitment has focused on high-end businesses, Highsmith said.
“We need to bring in more jobs,” she said. “Your best return on your investment right now is for your existing small- and middle-range businesses that are already thriving in your city, but need extra economic development to increase the staff or produce line development.”
Larson said he sees a lot of positives as he surveys the city scene after a third year in office.
“I feel I have a good handle on city government,” he said. “I understand how to incorporate my goals with their agencies and hopefully move the city forward. We are working on job creation, housing, poverty, food deserts — you can go through the list. We have been designated the best to retire to, the most livable city, a safest city in the country. Winston-Salem is becoming a very attractive place, with night life, a deep culture, universities. We accentuate the positive parts and show that to people who come to town.”
While the city has problems, Larson believes those problems are the same as those that exist around the country. If anything, he said, the city is better off than most places.
Larson said he wants to continue with plans to improve the Peters Creek Parkway corridor, and improve security. That means more than just police and fire protection, he said.
“My responsibility does not end with the ward lines,” Larson said, adding that it means to make the city “the place I want to spend my life, raise my children and improve my quality of life.”
Larson said that in South Ward, he is proud of progress on park improvements, sustainability and the environment, and the Peter Oliver preservation effort near the new Strollway bridge. Streams are being protected and trees planted, he said.
“I consider my principal job is to act as an advocate for the citizens of the South Ward, but I have had people call me from other wards looking for help,” he said. “I’m in the City Hall every day. This is a full-time job for me. I am most proud of making myself accessible to citizens with a variety of problems over the three years I have been here.”
