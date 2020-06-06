Two simultaneous tugs-of-war — between executive authority and legislative power, and between the state’s public and financial health — has resulted in the first veto of the 2020 session by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
If Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen continue their science-and-data-driven reopening of the state’s economy, it likely won’t be his last.
Cooper approved Phase One to begin May 8 and Phase Two on May 22. His latest guidance is for Phase Three — ending most remaining business restrictions — to begin June 26.
Cooper has kept closed during Phase Two private bars and clubs, public playgrounds, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo parlors and museums.
Cooper said on May 20 he chose those businesses in part because “of the potential spread of COVID-19 can be significant there.” Many of those businesses have reopened in neighboring states in recent weeks.
On Friday, Cooper vetoed House Bill 536, citing language that would hamper his ability, as well as that of local government leaders, to reimpose a shutdown of bars and clubs in the event of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“State and local government leaders must be able to act quickly during the COVID-19 emergency to prevent a surge in cases that could overwhelm hospitals and harm the public,” Cooper said in his veto statement.
On Saturday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported the largest day-over-day increase in COVID-19 cases at 1,370. The official DHHS statewide count is 34,625 cases and 992 deaths.
Similar language restricting state and local governments’ authority is included in House Bill 594, which would allow fitness centers and gyms to reopen before June 26.
HB594 is being fast-tracked, having been placed on the Senate Rules and Operations committee agenda for 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Sen. Rick Gunn, R-Alamance, and lead sponsor of HB536 and HB594, said he would be willing to make appropriate changes to HB536 if such a spike or second wave occurred. He said county health departments would be able to control or shut down businesses violating restrictions.
The bills are similar in that the bars language in HB536 and the fitness center and gyms language in HB594 were both inserted through the gut-and-replace method.
Because the initial versions of the bills were approved by the House, Senate approval of the changes only requires a House floor vote, rather than the bills having to go back through the House committee process.
The House voted along party lines 65-53 on May 28 in approving HB536, while the Senate voted 42-5.
Challenge
Republican legislative leaders face a daunting challenge to overriding Cooper’s veto of HB536.
At full attendance, Senate Republican leaders must persuade at least one Senate Democrat to support a veto override to obtain the necessary 30 votes, while House Republican leaders must persuade at least seven House Democrats for the necessary 72 votes.
Mitch Kokai, senior analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said the fact that the House would be the first to attempt to override HB536 “is good news for the 15 Senate Democrats who initially supported the measure.”
“They are unlikely to be forced to choose between a bill they support and a Democratic Party establishment that could make their lives miserable.”
Cooper vetoed 14 bills during the 2019 session, mostly notably the Republican state budget bill (House Bill 966), a Medicaid transformation funding bill (House Bill 555) and requiring sheriffs’ cooperation with federal ICE agents on detainees (House Bill 370).
Cooper vetoed the state budget bill primarily because it did not include expanding Medicaid to between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians, and failed to provide public school teacher raises at the level Cooper wants.
There were three veto override attempts in the 2019 session.
Senate Bill 553, titled Regulatory Reform Act of 2019, and Senate Bill 354, titled Strengthen Educators’ Pay Act, both failed by a 28-21 vote on Jan. 14.
If either of those veto overrides had been successful, it’s likely there would have been an attempt at HB966 that day.
Senate Bill 359, titled Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, was overridden by the Senate by a 30-20 vote on April 30, 2019, but failed in House by a 67-53 vote on June 5, 2019.
Those three bills, outside some unusual and controversial legislative rules maneuvering, are unlikely to be revisited in the current session.
The other 11 bills remain available for a veto override attempt during any 2020 floor session where votes are taken. Typically, notice must be given that a vetoed bill is being placed on a chamber floor calendar.
Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, pledged April 24 not to attempt to override the state budget veto.
“Our state’s financial outlook is in a vastly different place than it was before this pandemic hit,” Berger said. “We’re staring down a multi-billion dollar revenue shortfall, which negatively impacts our ability to fund the vetoed budget.
“In order to ensure that we can continue to operate basic government services into the next fiscal year, it’s more prudent to keep operating on the certified budget.”
What it allows
HB536 would expand the allowed outdoor dining and adult-beverage capacity for restaurants, private bars, private clubs, brewpubs, wineries and distilleries to 50% of indoor capacity or 100 customers, whichever is less.
Of those businesses, only private bars and clubs are currently not allowed to operate at 50% indoor capacity.
The bill allows for the use of covered patios, public sidewalks and parking lots. Public streets, if permitted, could be closed for private business. In each instance, seating must be on the same parcel, contiguous to or in “close proximity” to the establishment.
Gunn has lambasted Cooper for keeping those businesses closed while allowing restaurants and personal-services businesses to operate at 50% capacity.
“This bill was intended to be a safe, economic lifeline for the hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians that lost their job and are still waiting for relief from Gov. Cooper,” Gunn said in a statement Friday.
“Now, citizens that were counting on coming back to work will have to get back on the phone and hope his administration finally pays their claims.
“Gov. Cooper is picking winners and losers, and chalking it up to ‘science and data’ even though several other states are using science and data to allow expanded outdoor seating,” Gunn said. “Gov. Cooper has yet to explain the facts behind his decisions.”
Cooper said when HB536 cleared the legislature that “I believe there will be a time when we can open bars. But, that time is not now.”
“We’ve got to keep the health and safety of North Carolinians as our No. 1 priority.”
Criticism
Some House Democrats criticized HB536 as serving as an end around to a governor’s executive order.
House minority leader Darren Jackson, D-Wake, said that if HB536 were to become law, “there would be another bill here next week allowing gyms to reopen” ahead of the executive order.
There have been separate lawsuits filed seeking temporary injunctions of the closures of bars and clubs, fitness centers and bowling alleys.
The lack of what was termed “a safety switch” — a way to re-tighten restrictions on the businesses affected in HB536 in case of a second wave or spike in COVID-19 cases — was cited by some senators.
“To assume that everyone is going to behave, or there’s not going to be a second wave, or we can pretend there’s not a deadly virus going through our community — seems to be irresponsible without a safety switch,” said state Sen. Natasha Marcus, D-Mecklenburg.
Kokai said the fitness center bill “flies directly in the face of Gov. Cooper’s executive orders.”
“It’s hard to imagine that a large number of legislative Democrats would be willing to side with their local constituents and small business owners over their party leader.
“It would not be surprising to see no successful veto overrides between now and 2021.”
Kokai said Cooper “will try to walk the path that seems to placate his political base without angering too many of the middle-of-the-road North Carolinians whom he needs for his re-election.”
