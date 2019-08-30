The state’s ambitious Medicaid transformation rollout may be in limbo after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed Friday a bill that provides $218 million in critical start-up funding.
House Bill 555 became the eighth bill that Cooper has vetoed, with just one (Senate Bill 359, titled “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act”) subject to an override vote that failed 67-53 on June 5.
It is the second veto that directly affects one of Cooper’s two main legislative priorities: expanding Medicaid coverage to between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians; and higher public school educator raises than Republican legislative leaders offered in their state budget compromise.
As such, the veto of HB555 joins Cooper’s June 28 veto of the GOP state budget compromise (House Bill 966) as main cogs in the political hardball logjam that could keep the General Assembly in session well into the fall, if not until the end of the year.
Cooper chided GOP legislative leaders in his veto message for their unwillingness — hardened by years of opposition — to consider Medicaid expansion legislation that could affect 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians.
“Passing mini-funding bills that simply divvy up the vetoed Republican budget is a tactic to avoid a comprehensive budget that provides for health care and other important needs like education,” Cooper said in a statement.
Cooper signed Friday what have become known as four “mini-budget” bills that provide raises to several categories of state employees, retroactive to July 1. Those bills cleared the legislature this week without any no votes and represent an end-around the state budget stalemate that reached Day 65 on Friday.
“Health care is an area where North Carolina needs us to do more, and to do it comprehensively,” Cooper said.
Sen. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell, and a fierce opponent of Medicaid expansion, said he considered the veto of HB555 “as flat out confusing” given Cooper signed the four mini-budget bills.
“He vetoes a bill (four) years in the making to streamline the state’s Medicaid system because he says that he doesn’t like these mini-funding bills,” Hise said. “Even he must realize how absurd and nonsensical this looks.
“The fact of the matter is Governor Cooper is perfectly willing to grind state government to a halt over one issue, but he lacks the political courage to go the distance and veto popular salary increases for state employees.”
Hise said Cooper’s veto affects overall $483 million for the Medicaid transformation initiative, while “in the same breath (he) would ask us to expand that program.”
“With this decision it appears he has slammed the door shut on improvements or modifications to the Medicaid system.”
Ambitious initiative
The Medicaid transformation initiative is one of the most ambitious initiatives in the state Medicaid program’s history.
According to the office of Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, the initial state funding would go toward patient enrollment-broker contracts, provider credentialing, data analytics and other program-design components.
Medicaid serves 2.1 million North Carolinians. Of those, 1.6 million will be enrolled in managed care under a federal waiver approved in October 2018.
Prepaid health plan insurer contracts are at the heart of the initiative, which will represent a $6 billion expense annually for three years, followed by two one-year options, so the total contract could be worth $30 billion.
Currently, health providers are paid under a fee-for-service system.
The new plans, by contrast, will pay providers a set amount per month for each patient’s costs. N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will reimburse the plans.
The enrollment period for prepaid health plans, or PHPs, is under way in the Triad and Triangle through Sept. 13.
The program has been scheduled to begin in the Triad and Triangle on Nov. 1 and the rest of the state Feb. 1.
DHHS officials have said prior to Cooper’s veto that they felt they were on track to meet the Nov. 1 start date.
Republicans said HB555 is a necessary step toward achieving a multiyear goal, and funding needs to be released to honor contracts already committed to by state health regulators.
Meanwhile, Democrats argued that the plan’s infrastructure is not ready and legislators need to take more time to “get the process right,” said state Sen. Mike Woodard, D-Durham.
