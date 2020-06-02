Members of the N.C. Council of State presented cordially Tuesday their thoughts on the Phase Two reopening of the state’s economy and protests being held across the state.
The business-as-usual tone was in contrast to the specially called meeting the morning of May 22, in which several GOP Council members expressed their ire at Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 pandemic decisions related to the state’s economy.
Demonstrations and protests, in response to the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by police, led in some instances to street fires, store break-ins and fireworks being thrown at officers in downtown Raleigh.
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is the Republican challenger to Cooper in the 2020 election, asked why Cooper did not bring in National Guard units to help handle protests Saturday night in Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem and other cities.
“I don’t think they were a surprise. I think we could see them coming because they were happening in other cities,” Forest said.
Cooper told the Council that “we answered requested from 20 cities for assistance” from the state Bureau of Investigation, Alcohol Law Enforcement, state Highway Patrol, state Emergency Management and National Guard.
“Those requests were honored when they were made by the mayors,” Cooper said. National Guard representatives “have been available and will continue to be available as necessary.”
Forest asked Cooper if he was in the state Saturday night. Cooper said he was in the state’s emergency operations center in Raleigh “working to coordinate this effort.”
During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Cooper said
Forest said that “I hope we all take the opportunity to not conflate issues here.”
“There are people who meant destruction, who meant harm. The violence and the riots should not be excused, and the people who cause that destruction should be brought to justice.”
Forest said that “we should not want George Floyd’s death to be in vain and overshadowed by things.”
“There are a lot of difficult conversations that need to be had and are well past due in this country.
“Everybody on this call is in a leadership position to do that hard work, to have those hard conversations, but mostly to listen,” Forest said. “The word I keeping hearing is that “we’re exhausted that we have to do this again.’ “
Cooper has faced criticism from Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, over how the demonstrations and protests were handled over the weekend.
“Inaction, paralysis, and intentional neglect by elected leaders can no longer be ignored,” Berger said. “It is past time for Governor Cooper to lead forcefully and decisively to put an end to what more and more looks like organized domestic terrorism.”
Phase Two
Cooper announced his Phase Two rollout May 22 in which he chose to keep closed several businesses that had been projected to reopen under similar 50% capacity restrictions to restaurants and personal-care services.
Those include bars, night clubs, public playgrounds, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo parlors and museums. Phase Two is scheduled to last until June 26.
Cooper said Phase 2 represents “a more modest step forward than originally envisioned.”
Cooper said businesses have been kept closed because “the potential spread of COVID-19 can be significant there.”
“It would be irresponsible to remove restrictions all at once,” Cooper said. “Clearly, that’s a situation that could result in a massive spike in COVID-19.”
GOP Council members sent Cooper a letter May 12 asking why he has not sought their recommendations and approval of his stay-at-home executive orders, and the subsequent ones enacting phases One and Two.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who is recovering from a severe case of the virus, said on May 22 that “I appreciate more than most the focus on the sick, but we can’t punish the healthy.”
“Flattening the curve applies to commerce, also.”
On Tuesday, Folwell asked Cooper to considering holding another special Council meeting “very, very soon” on the pandemic so members “would have a sufficient amount of time to ask serious questions of you.”
Cooper said he would consider it.
Other GOP Council members continued to cite their concerns that waiting until June 26 to implement Phase Three is too long.
“From the feedback I am getting from the public, the majority of people are telling me they are more concerned about their livelihoods and the economy than they are coronavirus,” Mike Causey, the state’s Insurance commissioner and a Republican, said Tuesday.
Josh Stein, the state’s attorney general and a Democrat, said the Cooper administration is facing civil lawsuits from “adult entertainment industry, axe throwing, bowling alleys, gyms, utility matters and prisoners.”
“Pretty much any type of litigation you can think of has been initiated, and our lawyers are working steadfastly that the law is upheld,” Stein said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.