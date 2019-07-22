A state House bill that would bar felons running for sheriff — loosely known as the “Gerald Hege Bill” — is headed to the House floor.
House Bill 863 was recommended Monday by the House Rules and Operations committee. It would become law when signed by the governor.
The bipartisan bill does not name Hege, who was sheriff of Davidson County from 1994 until he resigned in 2004.
However, Hege is apparently the only sheriff candidate in recent memory that the bill would affect. He pleaded guilty in 2004 to two felony counts of obstruction of justice after facing 15 felony counts.
HB863 was filed to clarify a 2010 state constitutional amendment that bars felons from running for sheriff. Hege ran for sheriff in 2010, but lost the Republican primary.
In 2018, Hege had his felony convictions expunged, benefiting from a law signed by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2017 that was designed to make it easier for felons to resume normal civic life. He then ran again for sheriff, losing once again in the primary.
The expungment led to questions about whether Hege was still considered a felon under state law.
HB863’s co-sponsor Allen McNeill, R-Randolph, said HB863 would end such confusion.
“This clarifies that a felony expungement does not allow someone to serve as sheriff,” McNeill said.
“This is an attempt to close a loophole in the law that we’re trying to close forever, for anybody.”
HB863 would mandate that any candidate for sheriff disclose all felony convictions, including expunged convictions, when filing as a candidate.
The bill would bar anyone with a felony conviction, even with an expunction, from being an eligible candidate. The legislation allows an exemption for an unconditional pardon of innocence.
County commissioners would be prohibited from appointing an interim sheriff with a felony conviction, including expunged convictions.
HB863 would apply to 47 counties, including Alamance, Alleghany, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
That counties were identified because state law requires their commissioners to appoint an interim sheriff based on the recommendation from the previous sheriff’s county party.
A potential candidate who fails to file the felony disclosure would not be allowed to have their name on the ballot. Any votes for the candidate would not be counted.
“We are hopeful this bill will forever settle this issue for the loophole that the constitutional amendment didn’t address,” McNeill said.
“How do you prove a candidate is a convicted felon if their record has been expunged? The amendment did not cover that technical possibility, but this bill does.”