Filing began at noon Monday for elective offices in North Carolina, with posts from governor to soil and water board member up for election.
The first candidate to file was Democratic Clerk of Superior Court Renita Linville, who said she made a point of showing up first.
Early filers included Dave Plyler and Terri Mrazek, Republicans for District B on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners; Paul Lowe, Democrat for N.C. Senate District 32; Terri LeGrand, Democrat for N.C. Senate District 31; John Larson and Mackenzie Cates-Allen, Democrats for South Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council; and Jeff MacIntosh, Democrat for Northwest Ward.
Other early filers were Derwin Montgomery, Democrat for N.C. House District 72; Dan Besse, Democrat for N.C. House District 74; James Taylor, Democrat for Southeast Ward; Allen Joines, Democrat for Winston-Salem mayor;
Gloria Whisenhunt and Richard Linville, Republicans for District B on the county board; Morticia “Tee-Tee” Parmon, Democrat for Northeast Ward; and Evelyn Terry, Democrat for N.C. House District 71.
Waiting to file at 1 p.m. were Republicans Joyce Krawiec for N.C. Senate 31 and Jeff Zenger for N.C. House 74.
No filing will take place yet for any of the state’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. That process is on hold pending the resolution of ongoing redistricting controversies.
In Forsyth County, the elections office in the county government center on Chestnut Street is the scene of filing for state house and senate contests, seats on the Winston-Salem City Council and office of mayor, clerk of court and register of deeds, District B on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, and a slot on the board of supervisors of the Forsyth County Soil and Water Conservation District.
The filing period ends at noon Dec. 20, which is a Friday.
Primary election day is March 3. The general election is Nov. 3.
