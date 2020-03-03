State Rep. Evelyn Terry, D-Forsyth, defeated Kanika Brown of Winston-Salem in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for the N.C. House 71 seat.
Terry, 76, who is running for her fifth term in the N.C. House, received 6,771 votes or 65% of the votes, according to unofficial results with 18 out of 19 precincts reporting. Brown, 44, who ran for her first public office, received 3,621 votes or 35%, according to unofficial results.
Terry faces no Republican candidate in the Nov. 3 general election. House District 71 encompasses areas from the city’s southeastern to southwestern sections.
Terry said she appreciated the support that she received from voters.
“The consequences of elections usually denote confidence in whom they vote for will do the right things, listen to what they have to say and produce results,” Terry said Tuesday night. “It makes me feel like I’m doing my job as a legislator.”
Brown couldn’t be reached Tuesday night to comment on the results.
Terry, a former Winston-Salem City Council member, was initially elected to the N.C. House District 71 seat in November 2012, and she was re-elected in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
If re-elected, Terry is willing to work with House Republicans to pass the proposed $24 billion state budget, she said. The state is operating on a continuing $23.8 billion spending plan.
Terry said she supports Medicaid expansion in North Carolina that could cover an additional 450,000 to 650,000 state residents.
The state is already paying the medical bills of current Medicaid recipients, Terry said.
Terry also said she supports increasing the annual salaries of public-school teachers.
Terry voted against the Republican-sponsored bill that was passed last year by the N.C. General Assembly that would force North Carolina’s 100 sheriffs to comply with detainers issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on jail inmates who are suspected of being in the country illegally.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the legislation in August 2019.
Terry said she agreed with the stance of several sheriffs in urban counties, including Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County, who opposed the bill. Local sheriffs should not be responsible for enforcing federal immigration laws, Terry said.
Legislators should approve tougher laws to protect and improve North Carolina’s air and water quality, Terry said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.