Two youth driver’s education bills have cleared one chamber of the General Assembly.
The bills primarily are legislative responses to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on high school students.
House Bill 1189 passed the House by a 107-13 vote Wednesday. It was placed Thursday in the Senate Rules and Operations committee.
HB1189 lowers the number of hours driver’s education students must complete to finish their classroom instruction.
Meanwhile, the bulk of the language from Senate Bill 843 was inserted into House Bill 158 in a gut-and-replace maneuver.
HB158 cleared the Senate by a 48-0 vote Thursday. It was sent to the House floor for concurrence on the changes to the bill.
The Republican-sponsored HB1189 has three components:
* Students who completed at least 15 hours of classroom driver’s education between January and March 16 would be considered as having finished their classroom instruction requirements.
* Students who had not reached 15 hours of classroom instruction could take the proficiency examination of the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. If they pass the exam, the rest of their classroom instruction requirement would be waived.
* Students still would have to complete at least six hours of behind-the-wheel instruction before being awarded a state driver’s education completion certificate.
The bill was amended Wednesday to add that the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles would waive the requirement that an applicant pass a road test to obtain a limited provisional license if the applicant meets all other requirements.
The bill appropriates funds to DMV to maintain a list of individuals issued a limited provisional license without a permit. It authorizes public school systems to resume driver education programs in accordance with guidance issued by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
HB1189 would become law on July 1 if signed by Gov. Roy Cooper. It would expire either when the DMV resumes administering regularly scheduled road tests, but no later than 180 days from the effective date of the bill.
"This is a limited accommodation to help a lot of families in difficult times while we maintain classroom driver education programs and behind-the-wheel instruction for our students," House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said in a statement.
"I appreciate the work of my colleagues in the House to balance these needs across our state's education and transportation systems to tackle challenges together and offer bipartisan assistance for North Carolina families facing unprecedented challenges."
The gut-and-replace strategy used with HB158 typically is applied toward the end of a session by one chamber in an attempt to get legislation approved without having to go through the other chamber’s committee process.
The main element of what has become HB158 is the temporary waiving of a road test for a Level 2 limited provisional license if the applicant has met all the other requirements necessary to obtain the license.
That provisional license allows a 16- and 17-year-old to drive without a supervising licensed driver between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. unless driving to and from work. Only one non-household passenger under 18 years old is permitted.
No family member under age 18 can be a passenger.
However, 16- and 17-year-old applicants for a Level 3 full provisional license still must pass a road test administered by N.C. DMV.
Applicants have to have held a limited provisional license for at least six months and not have been convicted of a motor vehicle moving violation or seat belt infraction during the preceding six months.
SB843 would become effective when signed into law.
