State health officials announced Monday they will delay from Nov. 1 to Feb. 1 the rollout of the Medicaid transformation initiative in the Triad, Northwest North Carolina and Triangle.
The decision from Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, is a direct ripple effect of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto Friday of a legislative funding bill that contained at least $218 million in start-up financing.
The delay means the Department of Health and Human Service now projects the transformation initiative debuting statewide Feb. 1.
"The timeline has been adjusted because DHHS cannot implement critical actions to go-live with managed care (Nov. 1) under the current continuing resolution budget," DHHS said in a statement.
Cohen said that even though DHHS has made progress in some rollout areas, moving inside 60 days of Nov. 1 forced it to accept "the practical realities" of the state budget stalemate.
Cohen said the next critical timeline will be mid-November "for needing certainty about the budget with statewide launch of coverage, as we will lose time because of the holidays."
House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, told legislative online media outlet The Insider on Aug. 20 that he is willing to wait until December to initiate a veto override vote on the state budget.
"it appears as though the governor is going to be going all-in on demanding if not a full, at least a partial, Medicaid expansion in exchange for changes to Medicaid sought by Republicans," said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.
"It also suggests the governor is more than willing to engage in a similar tit-for-tat strategy as the Republicans have had with respect to attempting to override his vetoes, and hope that time will be his ally rather than his enemy, especially as we approach the next general election next year. "
"I would place the chances of a Medicaid transformation rollout on Feb. 1 at this time at less than 50-50," Madjd-Sadjadi said. "More likely, we will see another delay towards the end of the year."
Roundtable talks needed
In his HB555 veto message, Cooper chided Republican legislative leaders for their unwillingness — hardened by years of opposition — to consider Medicaid expansion legislation that could affect between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians, giving them better access to medical care.
Medicaid expansion is one of two key political factors — along with a difference in how big of a raise public-school educators should get — that led to Cooper’s June 28 veto of HB966, the GOP-drafted state budget compromise passed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.
HB555 represents an attempt to free up the transformation funding in a series of what have become known as "mini-budget" bills.
Medicaid serves 2.1 million North Carolinians. Of those, 1.6 million are scheduled to be enrolled in the new managed-care system under a federal waiver approved in October 2018.
"What we have lacked is everyone siting around the table simultaneously" with Cooper and Republican legislative leaders "to hammer out this solution," Cohen said.
Cohen said she has had one-on-one conversations with most legislative and executive leaders "where I have seen a fair amount of agreement on certain issues."
"We're glad the General Assembly is taking a break (this week) and I hope they can recharge ... We have time to find a compromise landing place, but not a lot of time."
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, the House’s leading House health-care expert and main budget writer, said Monday the decision was the realistic one following the veto.
"Several bills filed to attempt to keep it alive and on schedule did not move through both chambers," Lambeth said.
"I am concerned that February may not be workable unless the budget is approved soon. The staff at DHHS has a tremendous amount of work to do that I don't believe most legislators can appreciate."
Managed care changes
Managed care is a system under which people agree to see only certain doctors or go to certain hospitals, as in a health maintenance organization, or HMO, or a preferred provider organization, or PPO, health-insurance plan.
The new managed-care plans will pay providers a set amount per month for each patient’s costs. The DHHS will reimburse the plans.
Prepaid health plan insurer contracts are at the heart of the initiative. The three-year contracts are worth $6 billion a year. With two optional one-year extensions, a contract could be worth a total of $30 billion.
Cohen said DHHS tried to learn from similar Medicaid transformation initiatives in other states in opting for a two-phase rollout.
According to the office of Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, the initial state money would go toward patient enrollment-broker contracts, provider credentialing, data analytics and other program-design components.
"The next set of activities that must be implemented depend upon budget action," DHHS said.
That includes: finalizing the rates to pay health plans and providers; ensuring health plans have enough providers in their networks to meet the needs of beneficiaries; deploying a complex algorithm to assign beneficiaries who do not self-select plans and doctors; and obtaining federal approval to launch.
"On-going budget uncertainty has been an impediment to health plans finalizing contracts with doctors and health providers," DHHS said. "An essential component of a well-run managed care system is the strength of the health care network available to beneficiaries."
Lambeth said the PHPs are the groups most affected by the delay.
"They have been hiring staff and setting up call centers, etc., to meet the early phase-in dates, and now they are left having to cover their start-up cost and no way to recover it," Lambeth said.
"The patients who will benefit from this innovative care model are also losers with any delay."
Day 69 of budget stalemate
Tuesday marks Day 69 of the budget stalemate.
Republican House leaders put a veto-override vote on HB966 on the floor agenda for the first time July 9. Two days later, they inserted a potential vote on Medicaid expansion legislation, HB655.
Counting Tuesday’s brief session, there have been 33 consecutive sessions of inaction on the state budget veto override, as well as 31 consecutive sessions of inaction on HB655.
The next House floor session scheduled for votes will be either Sept. 9 or Sept. 10 after this week’s recess.
“I think the (HB555) veto is 100% about Cooper not wanting to endorse any measure involving major changes to Medicaid unless it includes expansion,” said Mitch Kokai, a senior policy analyst with the John Locke Foundation, a conservative-leaning research group.
“Supporting this measure would have detracted from his constant appeal for expansion,” Kokai said.
Cooper’s veto Friday comes a day after the House voted 57-52 to approve concurrence changes to HB555.
No Democrats voted for the bill; two GOP legislators, state Reps. Keith Kidwell of Beaufort and Michael Speciale of Craven, also voted against it.
On Tuesday, the Senate gave final approval to HB555 on a 25-20 vote. No Democrat voted for it.
Neither chamber approved the bill with enough votes to override Cooper’s veto without Democratic support.
“I don’t expect House leaders to place the vetoed bill on the calendar each day for a potential override," Kokai said.
“Don’t be shocked to see both sides of the Medicaid expansion fight also latch onto this announcement.
"The Democratic governor and Republican legislative leaders could both try to blame the other side for delaying much-needed changes in the Medicaid program.”
