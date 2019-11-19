An ambitious Medicaid managed-care initiative will not go live statewide Feb. 1.
It’s the latest in a series of delays generated by the state budget stalemate between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Tuesday the rollout has been put on hold, and that the current fee-for-service model administered by the department would remain place.
“Nothing will change for Medicaid beneficiaries,” state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen stressed in an interview with the Winston-Salem Journal.
The planned managed-care prepaid plans (PHP) — at the heart of the Republican-sponsored initiative — would pay providers a set amount per month for each patient’s costs. DHHS will reimburse the plans.
DHHS said it will not decide on a new launch date “until it has program authority within a (state) budget that protects the health and safety of North Carolinians and supports the department’s ability to provide critical oversight and accountability of managed care.”
The latest delay had been expected.
Cohen warned a legislative oversight committee on Oct. 23 that the rollout could not begin without $218 million in needed startup funding contained in the Republican state budget compromise that Cooper vetoed June 28. Cooper vetoed a separate mini-budget bill, House Bill 555, that also contained the startup funding.
Cooper’s vetoes came in large part because neither the state budget nor HB555 included legislation for expanding Medicaid to potentially 450,000 to 650,000 North Carolinians.
Cooper spokesman Megan Thorpe said that “Republican legislators were irresponsible to end the session without moving health care forward.”
“By choosing gridlock instead of negotiating a compromise, they delayed Medicaid transformation and broke their promise to vote on expansion, leaving 500,000 North Carolinians without affordable, quality healthcare,” Thorpe said.
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said that “in essence, Gov. Cooper is saying, ‘You won’t give me my expansion. I won’t give you your reform.” “
“Since the transformation project is a much higher priority for legislative Republicans than for Democrats, Cooper probably has little fear that this action would move any Senate Democrats closer to overriding his budget veto.
“If a single Democrat decides to support the (budget veto) override, the funding would become available immediately,” Kokai said.
“The Cooper administration then would have no compelling case for blocking Medicaid transformation.”
Lambeth: ‘A major setback’
The DHHS statement was released at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday — about 1½ hours after Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and a leading GOP proponent of the managed-care initiative, released a statement in which she said the Cooper administration was planning to announce the latest delay Wednesday.
The rollout already had been delayed from Nov. 1 to Feb. 1 for the Triad, Northwest North Carolina and Triangle. The Feb. 1 rollout date was set to be a statewide launch.
DHHS and Krawiec did not hold back in their statements on whom they blame for the latest delay.
Krawiec called putting the rollout on hold “another crisis of Gov. Cooper’s own making.”
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and a leading House healthcare expert, said halting the initiative “represents a major setback for North Carolina and the Medicaid patients served.”
Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, said he supports Cooper’s vetoes because he “is trying to expand Medicaid so that families receive the healthcare they deserve.”
DHHS said that “because the N.C. General Assembly did not take needed action, managed-care implementation and open enrollment for (state) Medicaid must be suspended. The General Assembly adjourned last week without providing required new spending and program authority for the transition to managed care.
“In addition, neither (bill) expanded Medicaid, so that hardworking North Carolinians could afford access to health coverage.”
Cohen said that once the Republican-sponsored adjournment legislation clarified that there would be no veto override votes until Jan. 14, “we knew we would not be able to work out a resolution in time to prevent halting the work.”
“We knew we could not go forward any further.”
Rep. Verla Insko, D-Orange, and a leading House healthcare expert, said Cooper made the right decision because while “Republicans want Medicaid transformation, they have never adequately funded what DHHS needed to successfully implement it.”
“Sec. Cohen shared Tennessee’s disastrous underfunded transformation process. It adversely impacted recipients. It took the state years and a lot more staff people to reach the success they have today.
“When the Republican leadership is ready to fund a successful transformation, the state can move forward,” Insko said.
Uncertainty for insurers
Friday represented a key rollout deadline for the initiative in that it was the date for when hospitals and providers are expected to have signed contracts with one or all of the four PHPs: AmeriHealth Caritas N.C., Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C., UnitedHealthcare of N.C., and WellCare of N.C.
Open enrollment launched statewide in October. DHHS said a call center (833-870-5500) dedicated to the rollout will stay open through Dec. 13 to answer questions, but will no longer enroll beneficiaries in a health plan.
Cohen told legislators on Oct. 23 that the startup funding was critical to pay contractors and vendors, and to implement the assessment tax on prepaid health plans and hospitals.
“I think folks are very well aware that managed care cannot go live under the current continuing resolution budget,” Cohen said. “We, within our Medicaid budget, have been able to sustain the (rollout) work despite not having a new budget by moving around other resources.
“But, we are really at the end of our ability to do that.”
DHHS confirmed Tuesday “the suspension of work and the wind-down process will begin tomorrow. Once suspended, managed care cannot easily or quickly be restarted.”
Although Cohen said she’s aware that the insurers “have to make a business decision” based on the initiative being put on hold, DHHS will continue to move forward on meeting the federal readiness requirements for the initiative.
“We realize that this creates a lot of uncertainty for them and they have to make decisions about their workforce dedicated to this initiative,” Cohen said.
However, the insurers have plenty of financial incentive to stick the delay out.
The three-year PHP contracts are expected to be worth $6 billion a year. With two optional one-year extensions, a contract could be worth a total of $30 billion.
Krawiec said Cooper’s vetoes “will force insurers to lay off thousands of people they’ve already hired as part of the years-long plan to transform Medicaid.”
“Contracts are already awarded. Secretary Cohen does not have the authority to unilaterally change the law and un-award contracts.”
Cohen said the contracts “still stand. They don’t activate until the day we launch managed care.”
Meanwhile, Cohen said she will continue to try to bridge the gap between Republican legislative leaders and the Cooper administration to reach a health coverage compromise.”
“We still need to get everyone at the table to work on areas where there are agreement, and build up trust for the more challenging aspects of getting as many North Carolinians covered by insurance as possible.”
