Former Winston-Salem City Council Member and state Rep. Derwin Montgomery (D-72) is running for the 6th Congressional District seat that includes all of Guilford County and most of the population of Forsyth County.
Montgomery is completing his first full term representing N.C. House District 72, which he won with 79% of the vote in 2018.
Montgomery said he plans to file to run for the 6th later this week, a move that will require him to drop out of the contest for his district in the state House.
Montgomery will join a Democratic field that includes two other candidates who have filed so far: Bruce Davis of High Point and Kathy Manning of Greensboro.
The 6th, redrawn in recent redistricting, leans Democratic in its new boundaries. The incumbent, Republican Mark Walker, has not announced his plans, but is said to be considering a run against Thom Tillis for the GOP Senate nomination or a run in one of the state’s other congressional districts.
Tillis filed on Monday to run again. No other Republican has filed for the 6th, which analysts consider ripe for flipping from red to blue.
Seventy percent of the population of Forsyth County lives in the new 6th, with the rest residing in the new 10th.
Montgomery said he sent out an email to supporters last Thursday announcing his decision to run for the 6th.
“The two core things that have been part of my public service since I decided to get involved are equity and justice,” Montgomery said, adding that he would advocate on issues like housing, education and health care, among others.
Montgomery is only 31, and called attention to his early start in politics in his statement to supporters:
“As a senior at Winston-Salem State University, I answered a calling to run for city council and, at just 21 years old, I unseated an entrenched incumbent,” said Montgomery, referring to his 2009 victory over Joycelyn Johnson and two other candidates for the Democratic East Ward nomination. After winning the seat that fall, Montgomery was re-elected in 2013 and 2016.
When Democrat Ed Hanes announced his resignation from the N.C. House in the summer of 2018, local Democrats picked Montgomery to be his replacement and to appear on the ballot for the party in elections that fall.
Montgomery isn’t the only member of the city council who’s had congressional aspirations. North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams ran on the Democratic ticket in 2018 against veteran 5th Congressional District Rep. Virginia Foxx, a Republican. Adams won Forsyth County by a wide margin, but couldn’t overcome big GOP majorities in most of the rest of the district.
Montgomery said Adams’ decision not to run influenced his move to enter the race.
“I was influenced by her decision to step forward and make sure we have an opportunity to have a fighter in this race,” Montgomery said.
Adams confirmed that she is not in the running:
“There is still so much to do in the city of Winston-Salem,” Adams said, noting that she filed to run again for North Ward on Dec. 5.
With Montgomery out of the running for the 72nd District in the N.C. House, two other Democrats have stepped forward.
Amber Baker and Lashun Huntley both filed to run as Democrats for the district, which has a heavy Democratic tilt in its voting history.
In other filings, Dale Folwell of Winston-Salem filed to run again as the GOP’s candidate for N.C. Treasurer, as he said last week he would do. Chuck Stanley of Clarendon made a third Republican running for N.C. Commissioner of Labor.
