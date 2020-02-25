GREENSBORO — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, one of the Democratic presidential hopefuls, will campaign here on Thursday, campaign officials announced today.
Klobuchar will attend a grassroots event late Thursday morning, the campaign said in an email. No further details were immediately available. She'll also head to an afternoon event in Raleigh.
A U.S. senator representing Minnesota since 2007, Klobuchar is polling at No. 6 for the Democratic nomination, according to RealClearPolitics' average of national polls. She’s polling at 5.3% in North Carolina and 6.3% nationally.
By comparison, Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is No. 5 with 10% in North Carolina and 9.8% nationally.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is at the top with 21.7% in North Carolina and 29.3% nationally, according to RealClearPolitics.
Early voting ends Saturday for the March 3 primary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.