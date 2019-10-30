A compromise on a controversial voter rolls bill has removed a requirement that the State Board of Elections post online a list of individuals affected by the law and their voting registration status.
The latest version of Senate Bill 250 has been placed on the Senate and House floor agendas for today at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. The Senate went into recess until 4 p.m.
The bill's focus is on removing from voter rolls anyone who is disqualified from jury duty because they are determined not to be a U.S. citizen.
The online posting provision drew complaints from the elections board and immigrant advocates, who said it could lead to intimidation of lawful voters, according to online legislative media outlet The Insider.
Rep. George Cleveland, R-Onslow, and a bill co-sponsor, said Oct. 2 that “I do not think there’s thousands (of non-citizen voters), but I would be surprised if there wasn’t hundreds.”
Cleveland said Tuesday he agreed to remove the online posting provision to make the bill less controversial.
The sixth version of SB250 received a 56-48 vote Oct. 2 in the House. The Senate voted not to concur on the House changes Oct. 8, sending the bill to a conference committee.
The House version of SB250 "is substantially different than my original bill," said Sen. Joyce Krawiec, co-sponsor of SB250.
Among other House changes: amending the bill’s name from “Records of excusals for jury duty” to “Remove foreign citizens from voting rolls.” That title is retained in the latest version.
Rep. Marcia Morey, D-Durham, has said the bill is about “voter suppression through jury service notification.”
Others said the bill has unintended consequences given that some potential jury duty candidates may lie about their citizenship status to get out of serving.
There also were concerns expressed there would not be enough information in the website listing to differentiate between individuals with the same name.
“I worry about what the goal of this list, how your name got on the list, how to get your name off the list and what it means ... beyond a public shaming,” Rep. Brian Turner, D-Buncombe, said Oct 2.
Kelly Tornow, an attorney for the elections board, said the public list requirement could run afoul of federal Department of Homeland Security regulations, because the elections board uses a DHS database to determine voters’ citizenship status, and federal rules require the agency to keep that data confidential.
The House Rules committee added language to the sixth version that codifies the application to be used for requesting being excused from jury duty, including allowing a potential candidate to specify he or she is disqualified because they lack U.S. citizenship.
The new language also specifies that potential jury candidates be a U.S. citizen, resident of North Carolina and the county to which they been selected for jury duty.
The latest version removes language that required that the Superior Court clerk in every county retain the names and addresses of individuals requesting being excused from jury duty for a disqualifying reason. Those names would be kept separate from the master jury list for each county.
The Superior Court clerk would be required quarterly to submit to the state Board of Elections the names of those individuals disqualified from jury duty on the basis the person is not a citizen of the United States. The board would have 30 days to review the voter registration of those individuals, including state and federal databases.
The state Board of Elections would distribute to county boards of elections its review to compare with their voting rolls. The names of those individuals determined to have voted while not a U.S. citizen would be submitted to the county district attorney for potential prosecution.
County boards of elections would have 30 days to provide a written notice to individuals suspected of voting while a non-citizen. If the individual does not object, their name would be removed from the voter rolls.
If the individual objects to be removed from the voter rolls, the county board would hold a hearing and the individual would have the ability to show evidence that they have become a naturalized citizen.
Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said on Aug. 21 that she voted against the bill because there have been too many false matches affecting U.S. citizens in other states with similar legislation.
