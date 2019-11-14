The urban parts of Forsyth County and all of Guilford County could be linked to form a new congressional district likely to lean Democratic, according to a redistricting map being reviewed today.
The map contained in House Bill 1029, titled "Congress 2020" by bill sponsor N.C. Rep. David Lewis, R-Harnett, would include all of Winston-Salem and most of Kernersville in the 6th District that currently has Republican Mark Walker as the incumbent.
The proposed Congress 2020 map would place Clemmons, Lewisville, Rural Hall and the northern part of Forsyth into the 10th District that currently has Republican Patrick McHenry as the incumbent. That district also would contain Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties.
The Congress 2020 map was the version that received the recommendation — by party lines — from the House Redistricting committee. Three amendments with significantly different district alignments were submitted and rejected.
Lewis said his goal is to have the House approve a redistricting map today and the Senate to address the map Friday. Redistricting maps are not subject to a governor veto. Incumbents do not have to live in the district they represent.
Republican U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx would not represent Forsyth but would remain in the 5th District, which would stretch from Alleghany and Ashe counties in the north to Cleveland and Gaston counties to the south.
Asked whether he anticipates push back on splitting Forsyth, Lewis said the combined population of Forsyth and Guilford is too large to be contained in one district and too small to be in two districts.
"The input (during the process) was to keep Guilford whole, which the other maps did that as well," Lewis said.
"We tried to respect Winston-Salem and not split it up. I think that every county would like to be whole."
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said linking Winston-Salem to all of Guilford County "will likely turn the 6th district Democratic, especially in the 2020 election due to an energized Democratic base."
"This map could cause a shift of anywhere from one to three seats to the Democrats in 2020, all other things being equal.
"If I were advising the Republicans on devising a strategy to hold onto seats that are likely to be in trouble, I would suggest pouring a lot of resources into trying to re-elect Mark Walker and George Holding," Madjd-Sadjadi said.
Flipping districts?
Political analysts said Congress 2020 map could shift North Carolina from being 10-3 Republican to 8-5 Republican, with Walker's 6th District being one of two districts likely to be flipped. There would be no district with more than one incumbent and no district without an incumbent.
A key focus of the Congress 2020 map is to generate urban counties into compact districts, like the proposed Sixth, that are likely to lean Democratic. Most of Mecklenburg County would be contained in the 12th and most of Wake County in the Second.
Meanwhile, Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes counties will be in the 5th District.
Alamance, Davidson and Davie would be shifted to the 13th District with Republican Ted Budd as the current incumbent.
Lewis said having Davie and Rowan in a nine-county district with Caswell and Person was done in part because much of the proposed 13th District contains primarily rural areas.
Other maps
There are two other maps under consideration by the House Redistricting committee but those have drawn more criticism about maintaining gerrymandered districts than has Lewis' Congress 2020 map.
The map sponsored by Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, and Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, would place all of Forsyth into the 9th District along with Chatham, Davidson, Davie and Randolph. Newly elected Republican Dan Bishop is the current incumbent.
Guilford would be in the 8th District, along with all of Alamance and Caswell, the majority of Person and about half of Rockingham. The current 8th District incumbent is Republican Richard Hudson.
The rest of Rockingham, along with all of Stokes, Surry and Yadkin, would be in the nine-county 12th District with Democrat Alma Adams as the current incumbent.
Meanwhile, Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes counties would be in the nine-county 10th District.
Another proposed redistricting map would have placed all of Forsyth, the urban section of Guilford, all of Davie and a northwestern slice of Davidson below Clemmons.
The maps are part of a specially called redistricting-focused session that began Wednesday.
The session was called after state judges ruled in October that the current congressional maps can't be used because of likely partisan gerrymandering.
The judges encouraged legislators to redraw the congressional map to avoid delaying the March 3 congressional primaries. The State Board of Elections said it needs a congressional redistricting map by mid-December.
Other funding business
The House's floor calendar for today lists a N.C. Transportation Department funding mini-budget bill, as well as a disaster relief bill, while the Senate's floor calendar has the DOT funding bill.
House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, told the online media outlet The Insider late Wednesday that he would like to consider another mini-budget funding effort on the $218 million in start-up funding for the Medicaid managed care launch currently set for Feb. 1 statewide.
The new fiscal year started July 1 without an approved spending plan for the Medicaid managed-care rollout.
Moore said he was not optimistic that such a bill would avoid a veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
The previous start-up funding effort contained in House Bill 555 was vetoed by Cooper because it did not contain funding to potentially expand the state Medicaid program to between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians.
Although state health officials currently say a Feb. 1 launch date is feasible, lawmakers from both parties are urging a delay until July 1, if not longer.
Medicaid currently serves 2.2 million North Carolinians.
Of those, 1.6 million are scheduled to be enrolled in the new managed-care system under a federal waiver approved in October 2018. About 70,000 recipients have been enrolled, state health officials said Wednesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, spoke during a House Health committee Oct. 23 about what she called “the elephant in the room” — the budget stalemate.
“I think folks are very well aware that managed care cannot go live under the current continuing resolution budget,” Cohen said.
“We, within our Medicaid budget, have been able to sustain the (rollout) work despite not having a new budget by moving around other resources.
“But we are really at the end of our ability to do that.”
Cohen stressed that any funding delay past Nov. 15 carries significant consequences, including the potential of having to scale back or wind down existing work because of lack of funding.
