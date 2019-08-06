A state Senate health care bill that has evolved into a clearinghouse for patient care and evaluation issues cleared its first House committee step Tuesday.
The House Health committee recommended Senate Bill 361 to the Rules and Operations committee.
SB361 was initially known foremost for containing controversial language that would have eliminated state’s laws governing certificates of need, which are issued by the state to allocate new health care facilities.
The CON language was watered down, and then eventually removed by bill sponsor Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, to ensure Senate passage of the other legislation. The bill passed the Senate by a 48-0 vote June 26.
The bill’s primary focus now is on allowing licensed marriage and family therapists to conduct initial examinations for involuntary commitments.
The goal is alleviating a shortfall of medical providers qualified to conduct an examination. Krawiec said there are about 90 qualified medical providers statewide.
Adding licensed marriage and family therapists to conduct initial exams can accelerate the review process “so that individuals don’t have to stay for days in a hospital emergency department awaiting care and review,” Krawiec said.
Krawiec said that in many hospitals, there remains a shortage of psychiatric beds to place individuals who are involuntary committed.
Another key element of SB361 is allowing North Carolina to become the ninth state to join a national psychology licensure compact.
The bill also would: eliminate redundancy in adult-care home inspections; provide more support and setting fees for expanding telehealth services; address types and costs of medication available for cancer treatments; and create a task force to address certain health care issues.
“The language would make telehealth more efficient and more accessible and hopefully at a lower (per visit) fee because there is less brick-and-mortar involved,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth.
The bill would regulate fees for medication used to treat cancer, including treating oral medication on an equal basis with receiving treatment in a medical facility.
A certificate of need is required before a health care system or provider can build a facility, buy equipment or offer a surgical procedure, among other things. There are 28 health care scenarios affected by the law, which took effect in 1978.
The primary goal is to prevent unnecessary duplication of services within a community or region as a means of controlling costs.
The Senate revived some of the CON legislation in a gut-and-amend change to House Bill 126.
HB126l initially was focused solely on adding human tissue as an option on state driver’s license donor listings. The bill passed the House by a 112-0 vote April 17.
The Senate passed HB126 by a 27-18 vote on July 23. The bill requires House approval of the changes, and the bill has not been heard since placed in the House Health committee on July 24.