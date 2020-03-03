The Democratic primary race for state treasurer proved as tight Tuesday as had been projected by political analysts.
With complete but official count of all statewide precincts, Ronnie Chatterji of Durham won by 1.8 percentage points, according to the State Board of Elections.
Chatterji had 35.79% of the unofficial vote total, or 408,346.
Charlotte City Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera was second at 33.97%, or 387,616, and Matt Leatherman of Raleigh third at 30.24%, or 345,044.
Republican incumbent Dale Folwell of Winston-Salem wasn’t challenged in the primary.
The State Board of Elections said a second primary is not necessary if the winning candidate receives more than 30% of the votes cast for all candidates in that contest.
The three Democrats have put their focus on Folwell rather than each other, viewing him as vulnerable, in part because of his controversial Clear Pricing Project contract initiative for the State Health Plan in 2018-19 that could have affected the plan’s 727,000 participants.
The contract was Folwell’s attempt to move the State Health Plan plan to a government pricing model tied to Medicare rates that would result in lower reimbursement rates to providers and cost savings to the plan.
None of the major health-care systems in North Carolina signed up for the Clear Pricing Plan by the time Folwell backed down from the initiative in August. More than 727,000 State Health Plan participants stayed in-network during the 2020 coverage period with the same Blue Options preferred-provider-organization plans.
The three Democrats all view Folwell as insufficiently supportive of North Carolina expanding Medicaid coverage to provide health care to 450,000 to 650,000 more residents.
Chatterji said there is “nothing more local than health care, jobs and education, and the state treasurer can do a better job using the influence of the office to better the life of North Carolinians in those areas.”
Falwell responded to his potential Democratic challengers by saying “as keeper of the public purse, I focus my time on saving and making money for those that teach, protect and serve and taxpayers like them.”
“We didn’t create North Carolina’s nearly $50 billion in unfunded pension/health-care liabilities, rising hospital/drug cost, but we have the responsibility to fix them by attacking the problems — not people.”
Chatterji said his main selling point for becoming treasurer is his experience as a business professor at Duke University and as a senior economist with the Obama administration’s Council of Economic Advisers. He serves on Gov. Roy Cooper’s Entrepreneurial Council and the NC First Commission for N.C. Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon.
“Managing $100 billion is like having 100 billion votes on the future of the economy and who it works for,” Chatterji said.
“The next treasurer should use this incredible power to advocate for a more inclusive and robust economy. I will modernize and improve the North Carolina Retirement Systems, returning it to world-class standards of fiscal responsibility and risk management.
“I will carefully review the portfolio and hire the right talent to ensure that we are investing our funds efficiently, with prudence, and with an appreciation for the economic implications of diversity and environmental sustainability.”
Ajmera, a two-term at-large councilwoman, touted her experience as a certified public accountant managing multimillion-dollar accounts, including the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association until 2017.
“These are very polarized times,” Ajmera said on her campaign website.
“I am hopeful that North Carolinians will not decide the treasurer’s race by politics, but that they will choose to place their trust in the most qualified candidate. The treasurer’s office is at its core nonpartisan work.”
Leatherman considers Folwell “ill-suited” to be treasurer. Leatherman served as former policy director when Democrat Janet Cowell served as state treasurer.
Leatherman said the treasurer’s office could help free up money for public schools and infrastructure by being more efficient with state health care costs, particularly the State Health Plan.
He said Folwell puts too much emphasis on cutting preventive care “wherever he can legally can, rather than standing up for value of preventive care.”
