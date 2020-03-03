Barbara Hanes Burke won the open Democratic Northeast Ward nomination and Kevin Mundy won the open Democratic Southwest Ward spot, as incumbents otherwise prevailed in primary balloting on Tuesday for the Winston-Salem City Council.
Most incumbents have no opposition in the fall, so their primary wins may seal their victories assuming there are no write-in challenges.
Burke beat Keith King and Morticia “Tee-Tee” Parmon to win the Northeast Ward nomination for the Democrats. Mundy beat Scott Andree-Bowen for the Southwest Ward nomination.
Burke’s win sets her up to take the place of Vivian Burke, her mother-in-law, on the city council. Burke, the longest-serving council member, has been on the council for 42 years. Barbara Burke is currently a member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board.
Mundy’s victory gives him the likely chance of becoming the first openly gay member of the city council. Mundy, unopposed in November, would be filling a seat left vacant by incumbent Democrat Dan Besse, who is running for a seat in the N.C. House.
Meanwhile, Democratic incumbents Annette Scippio (East Ward), D.D. Adams (North Ward) and John Larson (South Ward) beat challengers to win nominations for their seats. They will join Democratic incumbents Jeff MacIntosh (Northwest Ward) and James Taylor (Southeast Ward) on the fall ballot.
MacIntosh and Taylor had no opposition and did not appear on the ballot.
Republican incumbent Robert Clark fended off challenger George K. Ware in the West Ward, which offered the only GOP contest on the primary ballot among council races.
Burke stressed her victory is “not about keeping it (the seat) in the Burke name,” but a reflection on the voters’ confidence in what she has done and can do.
“It feels good that my community entrusted me with their votes,” she said. “I am bringing my 30 years of experience to the office. I’m excited about working and getting started.”
Mundy stressed his determination to follow in the footsteps of Besse, but said that as a gay man he will bring a perspective to the council that has not been represented.
“Human relations is a big deal,” he said. “We are all different and have to get along together. Our city council addresses racial and gender issues on a regular basis, but not so much the LGBTQ community because they have not had a representative to bring those issues to the forefront. My being gay will do nothing but make the city a more inclusive place.”
Larson said that he’s happy the voters gave him a vote of confidence after his first term in office.
“You never take things for granted,” he said. “You can’t make assumptions in any political race. This is an affirmation of my service ... and I have some great hopes that we will move forward and do some great things in the next four years.”
For Scippio, the primary gave the appointed city council member her first electoral win. Scippio was appointed to represent East Ward in 2018, following the election of Derwin Montgomery to the N.C. House.
Adams, Burke, MacIntosh, Larson, Mundy and Clark are unopposed in November. Taylor has a Libertarian opponent, Wesley Longsdorf. Michael Banner has stated his intent to mount a write-in effort for East Ward.
Adams said the voters of the North Ward know that “what we have been doing has been working.”
“Everyone knows that in the world we live in, nothing is going to be done overnight,” Adams said. “The fact is that we are willing to work with others to find a pathway to be better. The people ain’t done yet, and neither is D.D. Adams.”
After a small field contesting the Winston-Salem City Council election in 2016, a bumper crop emerged this year: Primary contests developed in six of the city’s eight wards.
Perhaps the biggest stunner going into the primary season was Vivian Burke’s decision to retire at the end of 2020.
That set the stage for a contest that featured Barbara Hanes Burke and two other veteran campaigners: King, who had twice contested the East Ward, and Parmon, the daughter of former N.C. Rep. Earline Parmon.
But the most crowded field was for the East Ward seat that former council member Montgomery left.
After Scippio took the seat by appointment, Carter, Loftin-Bell and Redd emerged as challengers as Scippio sought her first electoral victory.
Meanwhile, South Ward saw a rematch of sorts between Larson and Highsmith, who had so closely contested the Democratic nomination in 2016 that it took an election challenge and re-vote to put Larson on top. A third candidate, Mackenzie Cate-Allen, rounded out the field.
