Amber Baker is the winner of the Democratic Primary for North Carolina House District 72, defeating LaShun Huntley with about 59.11% of the vote as of 11 p.m.
Baker will face Republican Dan Lawlor in the Nov. 3 election. Neither Baker nor Huntley had ever run for office before this primary, with both opting to run after the incumbent, Derwin Montgomery, vacated his seat in order to run for Congress in the newly formed N.C. 6th Congressional District.
“People have been really supportive and they did their homework,” Baker said. “I’m glad they could see something in me to send to Raleigh and make a difference.”
Both candidates are Winston-Salem natives, Winston-Salem State graduates and told the Winston-Salem Journal they ran with their communities in mind, with Huntley focusing primarily on health care and Baker focusing on social services and affordable housing.
Huntley, a CEO for a non-profit health care company, was unable to be reached for comment Tuesday night.
In total, Baker had won about 2,200 more votes, a nearly 18% margin of victory, with 28 of 31 polling precincts reporting.
Neither candidate identified with traditional Democratic labels, both saying their politics are geared at benefiting people, not fitting certain ideals. Both candidates, however, said they were not political moderates.
Baker, a life skills teacher at Mount Tabor High School and former principal at Kimberly Park Elementary, said her lived experiences uniquely equips her for political office. At one point, Baker said she was homeless and receiving government assistance for her and her daughter, leading her to fight for an increase in funding for social services.
“I wouldn’t have gotten here if I wasn’t able to use welfare for a period of time with my daughter, or had access to subsidized housing,” she said in February. “With my life experiences I understand we need to provide social services to help people get out of poverty, but on the same level we need to provide opportunities with accountability.”
Having originally attended Howard University — she didn’t graduate — Baker said her interest in politics was par for the course for students there. In fact, Baker said she never had plans of running for office as a young person, but she isn’t surprised she won her first election.
“It’s not anything that I dreamed about, but I’ve always had a love of politics,” Baker said. “That’s just the fiber of the university and you learn very early on how to be an activist and how to pay it forward and make a difference. While it’s not anything I ever strived for, I’m not surprised that I landed here.”
A first time candidate, Baker said she had a small but dedicated team to thank for her success.
“Never underestimate what a few committed people can do,” Baker said. “I didn’t have a watch party or a manager or any of the traditional positions you have. What I had was an opportunity for people to hear me speak or ask me questions and they decided to support me and help me go to Raleigh.”
Should she win the November election, Baker would not have to leave her job as a teacher, according to WS/FCS spokesman Brent Campbell. However, she would have to use her leave time, such as vacation and sick days, to attend legislative sessions, and it’s not clear if she would have enough time to do so. Baker said Tuesday night she hasn’t given that issue much thought, but will start considering her options.
