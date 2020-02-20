WINSTON-SALEM — Derwin Montgomery promotes his candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives by noting that of five Democratic candidates in his 6th District race, he is the only one with elective experience in both local and state government.
Federal office is just the next step onward to a spot where he can have more far-reaching impact, said Montgomery, who represents a state House district in the N.C. General Assembly for part of his Winston-Salem hometown.
But what really should cause voters to rally around him, Montgomery believes, is his day job where he works with those in great need.
"It really shapes my political understanding and how I approach policies," he said of his role as executive director at Bethesda Center, a nonprofit that provides shelter and housing stabilization services to homeless men and women.
"To me, the work I do there is one of the biggest things that sets me apart because we deal with everyday people issues," said Montgomery, who was something of a political whiz kid 10 years ago when — at 21 — he became the youngest person ever elected to a seat on the Winston-Salem City Council.
Now he is running in a five-way primary in the 6th District that was redrawn late last year in such a way that it favors Democrats. In fact, it leans blue so much that three-term Republican incumbent, U.S. Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro, decided not to seek re-election.
Instead, two first-time GOP candidates are vying to be that party's standard bearer for the general election in November.
In a TV appearance taped Wednesday, Democrat Montgomery said that as important as his work at the homeless center is in preparation for higher office, its net effect is only putting a "Band-Aid" on some of society's most serious shortcomings.
Montgomery told "Triad Today" TV host Jim Longworth that from the vantage point of a seat in Congress he could shape policies and programs that improve people's daily lives by keeping a roof over their heads, providing good health care and making other reforms in such areas as public education.
The first-term state legislator is locked in an intense, intra-party tussle with four other strong candidates for the Democratic nomination.
Other Democrats in the race include former Guilford County commissioner Bruce Davis of High Point; Rhonda Foxx, a Greensboro resident who formerly served as chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Alma Adams; former three-term state House member Ed Hanes of Winston-Salem; and Greensboro civic volunteer Kathy Manning, who ran unsuccessfully in 2018 as a challenger in the 13th Congressional District that was also redrawn and no longer includes Guilford.
Republican candidates running for their party's nomination in the new 6th District include Summerfield businessman Lee Haywood and Laura Pichardo, a financial analyst from Pelham.
The small Caswell County community of Pelham is not part of the new 6th District, but the law does not require members of Congress to live in the district they represent — only within the same state.
The new 6th District was approved for use this year in partial settlement of a lawsuit that successfully claimed North Carolina's current congressional districts had been gerrymandered to unfairly favor Republican candidates.
The new district includes all of Guilford County and a large part of Forsyth County, which is split in the new congressional map between the redesigned 6th and 10th congressional districts.
Montgomery was the last of the seven candidates in the new 6th District to appear on "Triad Today" during the last month. Starting with Haywood and Pichardo in late January, Longworth has given each of the candidates a 5-minute slot during one of his weekly news shows to speak about why they are running and what they would like to accomplish in office.
The shows are taped each Wednesday at the WXLV-Channel 45/WMYV-Channel 48 studios in Winston-Salem to be aired the following Saturday and Sunday.
Like the other Democrats, Montgomery used his time on the air to discuss his support for improved health care, strengthened Social Security and other safety-net programs.
He told Longworth that he believes the education system must be reformed to provide "universal pre-K" child-care programs that prepare children for learning before they enter kindergarten.
He said that from fighting crime and gun violence to providing better health care, he would support programs that address root causes of problems or shortcomings instead of settling for quick answers that only look good on paper.
Montgomery said he did not mind being the last of the 6th District candidates to be interviewed on "Triad Today." In fact, he said it might be an advantage because people are paying more attention now as early voting for the March 3 primary moves through its second week.
