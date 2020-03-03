With 13 states across the country casting ballots today in the Democratic presidential primary as part of Super Tuesday, Winston-Salem voters at the Woodruff Center on Lansing Road and the Brown and Douglas Center on Indiana Avenue talked about their votes for the potential nominee.
- Bill Hunt, president of Communications Workers of America Local 3616, said he voted for Bernie Sanders. "Bernie's all for labor, and this country is ready for change," Hunt said. "We need some new blood to shake things up."
- Tia Battle, 22, didn't say who she voted for specifically, only that it wouldn't be Sanders. "It was hard voting today," Battle said. "I feel there are a lot of socialists running ... I believe not a lot of people are being realistic about the upcoming election."
- Gabrielle Brown, 20, cast a provisional ballot and said her mother told her not to vote for any socialists.
- Quintin Kelly decided to change his party to Republican on election day, saying that party better fit his world view. "I'd rather work in a society where everyone is working and not on government assistance."
- Rhonda Foxx, a candidate for the North Carolina 6th Congressional District, didn't say specifically who she is voting for, only that it was for a progressive North Carolina. "I'm proud to support progressive leaders," Foxx said. "We've been so gerrymandered people think we're a hyper conservative state and we're not."
- One woman, who declined to give her name, simply said she voted for Joe Biden "because he was with Obama."
- Joel Maul, a Vietnam War veteran, said he voted for Biden also. "He's got more brains than everybody else, and he knows the comings and goings of (Washington) D.C."
