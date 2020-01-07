State Rep. Derwin Montgomery, D-Forsyth, wants N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein to reconsider appealing a federal judge’s recent decision to temporarily block North Carolina’s voter identification law.
Montgomery, who also is running for a seat in Congress, said Tuesday in a statement that the law is unjust.
Judge Loretta C. Biggs of U.S. District Court in Winston-Salem issued a decision on Dec. 31 that officially blocked North Carolina’s voter ID law from taking effect for the March 3 primary election. The ruling means people will not have to show photo ID in order to cast a ballot.
On Thursday, Jan. 2, Stein said the N.C. Department of Justice will appeal Biggs’ ruling to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, Va., but the appeal won’t be filed until after the primary to avoid, among other things, voter confusion.
Stein, a Democrat, can intervene in the proceedings of any state or federal court on behalf of the state of North Carolina. Stein leads the N.C. Justice Department, whose duties include defending the state, its people and their constitutional rights.
Montgomery acknowledged that voters approved an amendment to the North Carolina Constitution in 2018 to require citizens to show photo identification at their polling places.
“The vote then required the legislature to take action to set the standard for this requirement,” Montgomery said. “The standard set by the General Assembly was rushed through a special session, and fails to meet constitutional scrutiny.”
That law was passed in December 2018 and the North Carolina NAACP and several local chapters, including the one in Winston-Salem, filed a federal lawsuit challenging it. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the legislation, but state Republican legislators, who still had supermajorities in both the N.C. House and the N.C. Senate at the time, overrode the veto.
Montgomery said he supports the NAACP’s position that Biggs’ ruling should not be appealed.
Stein “is still appealing the decision after March 3,” Montgomery said. “It doesn’t matter when it’s filed; I just don’t support him appealing the decision.”
Through a spokeswoman, Stein declined to comment specifically on Montgomery’s request.
In her decision blocking the voter ID law, Biggs cited North Carolina’s “sordid history of racial discrimination and voter suppression stretching back to the days of slavery and Jim Crow.” Biggs said the state’s recent history provides evidence on whether the voter ID law has racially discriminatory intent and whether it would have a disproportionate effect on minority voters.
Montgomery is one of five Democrats running for Congress in the state’s newly redrawn 6th District. Two Republicans also are running for that congressional seat.
