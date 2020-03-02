Denise Hines, the chief magistrate, has won the race for Forsyth County Clerk of Court, based on unofficial and incomplete results.

Hines beat Renita Thompkins Linville, who was appointed in July 2019 to complete the unexpired term of Susan Frye, who retired last year. She became the first black person to hold the position.

“I’m definitely pleased with the results,” Hines said when reached late Tuesday night.

No Republican filed in the race, meaning that Hines will become the second black woman to occupy the position without any opposition going into the general election in November.

Hines, 47, got 51 percent of the vote, compared to Linville, 61, getting 49.4 percent, with 93 out of 101 precincts reporting.

During the campaign, Hines touted her five years working in the magistrate’s office, including the last two years as chief magistrate. She argued that experience was needed to understand how things work at the Forsyth County Hallof Justice.

Hines has a law degree from UNC Chapel Hill and has taught in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system. She started working for the magistrate’s office in 2015.

She said if she became Forsyth County Clerk of Court, she would increase staff training so that assistant clerks can provide information to the public about how to access services online. She also said she understood the operational side of the judicial system and could hit the ground running.

Linville has practiced law for 36 years in a number of areas, including civil, family law, criminal and traffic. During the campaign, she said that among her accomplishments was helping establish a program to help people regain their driver’s licenses. The Winston-Salem City Council approved money for the program last month.

