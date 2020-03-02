Denise Hines, the chief magistrate, has won the race for Forsyth County Clerk of Court, based on unofficial and incomplete results.
Hines beat Renita Thompkins Linville, who was appointed in July 2019 to complete the unexpired term of Susan Frye, who retired last year. She became the first black person to hold the position.
“I’m definitely pleased with the results,” Hines said when reached late Tuesday night.
No Republican filed in the race, meaning that Hines will become the second black woman to occupy the position without any opposition going into the general election in November.
Hines, 47, got 51 percent of the vote, compared to Linville, 61, getting 49.4 percent, with 93 out of 101 precincts reporting.
During the campaign, Hines touted her five years working in the magistrate’s office, including the last two years as chief magistrate. She argued that experience was needed to understand how things work at the Forsyth County Hallof Justice.
Hines has a law degree from UNC Chapel Hill and has taught in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system. She started working for the magistrate’s office in 2015.
She said if she became Forsyth County Clerk of Court, she would increase staff training so that assistant clerks can provide information to the public about how to access services online. She also said she understood the operational side of the judicial system and could hit the ground running.
Linville has practiced law for 36 years in a number of areas, including civil, family law, criminal and traffic. During the campaign, she said that among her accomplishments was helping establish a program to help people regain their driver’s licenses. The Winston-Salem City Council approved money for the program last month.
Primary
Voters walk into the precinct at Christ Moravian Church on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Primary
Joel Maul casts his ballot at the Mazie Woodruff Center voting precinct on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Primary
Jana Minor casts her ballot at the Mazie Woodruff Center voting precinct on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Primary
Voters cast their ballots at the Brown and Douglas Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Primary
Instructions on the floor at the voting precinct at the Brown and Douglas Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Primary
Voters cast their ballots at the Brown & Douglas Neighborhood Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Primary
Brittany Williamson fills out her ballot at the Brown & Douglas Neighborhood Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Primary
Rhonda Foxx, democrat candidate for the House of Representatives, campaigns outside of the precinct at the Brown and Douglas Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Primary
"I Voted" stickers at the precinct at the Brown and Douglas Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Primary
Rhonda Foxx, democrat candidate for the House of Representatives, campaigns outside of the precinct at the Brown and Douglas Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Primary
Voters cast their ballots at the precinct at the Mazie Woodruff Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Primary
A sign directs voters to the precinct at Christ Moravian Church on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Primary
Instructions for voters filling out their ballots at the Brown & Douglas Neighborhood Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Morticia "Tee-tee" Parmon
Morticia “Tee-tee” Parmon, left, a candidate for the Winston-Salem City Council, stands for a photo with Dorothy Lewis on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Primary
A box labeled Forsyth County Board of Elections Ballots at the Brown & Douglas Neighborhood Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Primary
Explanatory posters about the current Voter ID policy on the wall of the precinct at the Mazie Woodruff Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Sales Tax
Retired teacher Marian Lovenshimer campaigns for the 1/4 cent sales tax proposal outside the new Kernersville Library, Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
Ed Hanes
Former state Rep. Ed Hanes, Democratic candidate for the N.C. 6th district, thanks a voter as they leave the polling site at East Forsyth High School, Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
Ed Hanes
Former state Rep. Ed Hanes, Democratic candidate for the N.C. 6th district, talks with voter, Felecia Fitts, outside the polling site at East Forsyth High School, Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
Ed Hanes
Kwame Jackson, a contestant on the first season of "The Apprentice", laughs as he campaigns for former state Rep. Ed Hanes, a Democratic candidate for the N.C. 6th district, at the East Forsyth High School polling site, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Hanes said the two went to college together.
Walt Unks/Journal
-- VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, UP FONT SIZE --
Voting
Kathleen Falin, precinct chief judge wears patriotic jewelry and pins while working on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at Clemmons Civic Center in Clemmons, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Voting
Caroline Norman reaches for the hand of her 1-year-old son, James, while filling out her ballot on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at Clemmons Civic Center in Clemmons, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Voting
Jeff Lippow, precinct judge, hands a sticker to Caroline Norman and her 1-year-old son, James, after Caroline voted on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at Clemmons Civic Center in Clemmons, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Voting
Kathleen Falin, precinct chief judge, helps Lisa Turner change her party affiliation on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at Clemmons Civic Center in Clemmons, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Voting
Terri Mrazek, Republican candidate for the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, speaks to Omar Raya before he votes on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at Shiloh Lutheran Church in Lewisville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Voting
Jennifer Grocki is assisted by her 8-year-old sons, Kyle (front) and Evan, while filling out her ballot on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at Shiloh Lutheran Church in Lewisville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Voting
Wes Patterson (from right), precinct judge, accepts ballots from curbside voters Bernita and Walter Ignaszewski on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at Shiloh Lutheran Church in Lewisville, N.C. The couple has been married for 64 years.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Voting
Wes Patterson, precinct judge, hands "I Voted" stickers to Bernita Ignaszewski after she and her husband, Walter, voted on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at Shiloh Lutheran Church in Lewisville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Voting
Steve Zeller, precinct judge, checks on something outside on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at Unity Moravian Church in Lewisville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Voting
Marsha Maxey shields her eyes from the sun as she hands out information about republican candidates to voters on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at Unity Moravian Church in Lewisville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Voting
People exit the precinct on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at Unity Moravian Church in Lewisville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Voting
Mike Horn, mayor of Lewisville, encourages a voter to vote for the quarter-cent sales tax proposal for teachers on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at Unity Moravian Church in Lewisville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Voting
Voters wait in line to vote on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at Unity Moravian Church in Lewisville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Voting
David Houser takes a selfie of his "I Voted" sticker in front of the Moravian coffee pot after voting on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at Unity Moravian Church in Lewisville, N.C. Houser said he wanted to post the photo online to encourage others to get out and vote.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Voting
Mike Horn, mayor of Lewisville, stands outside of the precinct to campaign for the quarter-cent sales tax proposal for teachers on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at Unity Moravian Church in Lewisville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Voting
Terri Mrazek, Republican candidate for the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at Shiloh Lutheran Church in Lewisville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
-Primary Election 05.JPGWSJ0032507679
City Council member Dan Besse looks over results during an election watch party at Foothills Brewpub, March 3, 2020. Besse is running for N.C. House of Representatives District 74 and had no opposition in the Democratic primary.
Walt Unks/Journal
Kevin Mundy
Southwest ward candidate Kevin Mundy, left, and N.C. House 75 candidate Elizabeth Motzinger congratulate one another on their races during an election watch party at Foothills Brewpub, March 3, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
Allen Joines
Mayor Allen Joines and his step-son, Henry Williamson, 14, check the score of the UNC-Wake Forest basketball game as they wait for election results to come in.
Walt Unks/Journal
Allen Joines
Campaign volunteer Katie Hall takes a photo of Mayor Allen Joines, his family and campaign volunteers during an election watch party at Joines’ election headquarters on Tuesday night.
Walt Unks/Journal
Kevin Mundy
Southwest ward candidate Kevin Mundy, left, and his husband, Michael Isley, look over results during an election watch party at Foothills Brewpub on Tuesday night.
Walt Unks/Journal
Kevin Mundy
Elisabeth Motsinger and Kevin Mundy pose for a photo at an election watch party, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Foothills Brewpub.
Walt Unks/Journal
Allen Joines
Mayor Allen Joines thanks campaign volunteer Brenda E. Humphrey during an election watch party at Joines’ election headquarters.
Walt Unks/Journal
Sales Tax for WSFCS
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston (right) hugs Val Young, president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators after watching the returns for the quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher supplements in the WS/FCS on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at the Forsyth County Governmental Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Sales Tax for WSFCS
Lida Calvert-Hayes (from left), a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board member, and her husband, David Hayes, hug Marilyn Parker, a WS/FCS board member, as Parker leaves after watching the returns for the quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher supplements in the WS/FCS on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at the Forsyth County Governmental Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Sales Tax for WSFCS
Elisabeth Motsinger (left) and Lida Calvert-Hayes, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board members, embrace while watching the returns for the quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher supplements in the WS/FCS on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at the Forsyth County Governmental Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Sales Tax for WSFCS
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston (from left), Lida Calvert-Hayes, Karel Chandler, Dean Hairston, Elisabeth Motsinger, Don Martin, David Hayes and Darrell Walker watch the returns for the quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher supplements in the WS/FCS on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at the Forsyth County Governmental Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Sales Tax for WSFCS
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston celebrates with her husband, Dean, and other supporters while watching the returns for the quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher supplements in the WS/FCS on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at the Forsyth County Governmental Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Sales Tax for WSFCS
Elisabeth Motsinger (left) and Don Martin watch the returns for the quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher supplements in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at the Forsyth County Governmental Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Sales Tax for WSFCS
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston (from left), Lida Calvert-Hayes, Karel Chandler, Dean Hairston, Elisabeth Motsinger, Don Martin, David Hayes and Darrell Walker watch the returns for the quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher supplements in the WS/FCS on Tuesday at the Forsyth County Governmental Center in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Sales Tax for WSFCS
Karel Chandler (from left), Don Martin, Val Young and Lynn Spillman watch the returns for the quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher supplements in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at the Forsyth County Governmental Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Sales Tax for WSFCS
Forsyth County Commissioner Don C. Martin speaks to other supporters of the quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher supplements in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools while watching the returns on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at the Forsyth County Governmental Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Sales Tax for WSFCS
Matt Bocan (from left), Arthur Green, Val Young, Angela Hairston, Lida Calvert-Hayes, Karel Chandler, Dean Hairston and Elisabeth Motsinger watch the returns for the quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher supplements in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at the Forsyth County Governmental Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Sales Tax for WSFCS
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston celebrates with her husband, Dean, and other supporters while watching the returns for the quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher supplements in the WS/FCS on Tuesday at the Forsyth County Governmental Center in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Sales Tax for WSFCS
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston (from left), Elisabeth Motsinger and David Hayes watch the returns for the quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher supplements in the WS/FCS on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at the Forsyth County Governmental Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Sales Tax for WSFCS
Marilyn Parker, a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board member, wears a hat to support the quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher supplements in the WS/FCS while watching the returns on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at the Forsyth County Governmental Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Sales Tax for WSFCS
Val Young, president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, hugs Forsyth County Commissioner Don Martin as she leaves after watching the returns for the quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher supplements in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at the Forsyth County Governmental Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Sales Tax for WSFCS
Lynn Spillman (center), Gayle Anderson (left) and Rita Martin (right) share a laugh while watching the returns for the quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher supplements in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at the Forsyth County Governmental Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Sales Tax for WSFCS
Karel Chandler walks down the hallway to take a phone call during a watch party for the returns for the quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher supplements in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at the Forsyth County Governmental Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Sales Tax for WSFCS
Lida Calvert-Hayes (right), a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board member, looks at results on a cell phone with her husband, David, during a watch party for the returns for the quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher supplements in the WS/FCS on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at the Forsyth County Governmental Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Sales Tax for WSFCS
Darrell Walker (from left), Rita Martin, Matt Bocan and Mike Horn gather to watch the returns for the quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher supplements in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at the Forsyth County Governmental Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Sales Tax for WSFCS
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston (left) celebrates with other supporters while watching the returns for the quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher supplements in the WS/FCS on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, at the Forsyth County Governmental Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.