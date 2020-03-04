Piles of uncounted provisional and absentee ballots from the March 3 primary won’t make a difference in most contests when election officials start counting them, but have the potential at least to alter the results in the close contest for Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court.
Still, elections director Tim Tsujii said incumbent clerk Renita Linville would have to get a lopsided bounce from the uncounted ballots to cut significantly into the 716-vote lead that challenger Denise Hines built on election day in the Democratic primary.
If that margin stays about the same when elections officials conduct their canvass and make the results official, Linville would not be able to even ask for a recount: Under state law, a losing candidate can ask for a recount only if the margin of victory is less than 1% of the total votes cast in the contest.
In Tuesday’s Democratic primary, Hines received 24,416 votes in complete but unofficial returns, and Linville received 23,700 votes. Since the total vote comes to 48,116, Linville would have to cut the margin to under 482 votes to reach recount territory.
Tsujii doesn’t know yet how many uncounted ballots there will be, but he said the total number of ballots and the vote totals for the candidates are guaranteed to change.
“The number will change because we have absentee ballots to count, and absentee ballots can be received up to three days past the election, if they have been postmarked by election day,” Tsujii said.
None of the other local races was anywhere as close as the contest between Hines and Linville. Hines did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
Linville said she hasn’t made up her mind what she’ll do if the numbers shift enough to give her the recount option:
“I’ve been deliberating over that, and I have not made a decision,” she said.
Linville was appointed clerk of court in 2019 on the retirement of former clerk Susan Frye.
Provisional ballots are given to voters when the election official cannot determine on the spot that someone has the right to vote. These ballots are put individually into envelopes with the relevant information on them, and the five-member elections board has to decide on whether to count each one.
Provisional ballots and absentees will be counted by the elections board during the canvass on March 13 — a Friday — and the results of the clerk’s race and other contests will be official at that point, assuming no challenges.
In 2016, there were 960 provisional ballots cast in the primary, when about the same number of voters turned up as this time around. But only 500 or so of the provisional ballots were ruled countable. The additional ballots didn’t change any results.
Recounts that change the results of an election are rare. In 2018, Republican David Singletary called for a recount when he lost in the school board primary by 49 votes. The recount dropped the margin to 43. Singletary tried for a second recount, but it turned out that he had missed the deadline to request it.
In 2014, Democrat Katherine Fansler missed getting an at-large seat on the school board by 319 votes and called for a recount. The recount left Fansler down 303 votes and didn’t change the result.
Other problems in the past have caused significant differences between the election-night tallies and the official numbers shown by the canvass. In 2014, the elections office discovered that some votes were double-reported in some precincts, and that more than 800 ballots cast in curbside voting had remained uncounted. Even so, the proper count didn’t turn any losers into winners.
According to the complete but unofficial returns, 82,314 people cast ballots during this year’s primary, a turnout of 32%.
One polling place, Miller Park Recreation Center, ran out of ballots in the Democratic primary Tuesday afternoon, causing a 40-minute delay until additional ballots could be delivered.
A double-whammy hit Miller Park, since a computerized voting terminal — in place for voters with disabilities — wasn’t set up properly. Had the terminal been functioning, election workers could have allowed people to vote at the machine while waiting for the additional ballots to arrive, Tsujii said.
The terminal was repaired, Tsujii said, but not in time to avoid the delay caused by the lack of ballots. The poll was kept open an extra 40 minutes.
Tsujii said the election went smoothly. There were problems at one polling place when workers couldn’t locate some of the ballots, and several voters contacted the Journal to report difficulties, ranging from missing registration information to slow check-in.
The county has new voting equipment, and Tsujii said it performed well.
“All in all, considering it was a primary, it went without a hitch,” Tsujii said.
