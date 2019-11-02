CLEMMONS — The pool of people who choose to vote in Clemmons is small, but those voters are a fickle bunch, routinely ousting incumbents to bring in a slate of newcomers.
That makes Tuesday’s nonpartisan election hard to predict.
If the past is any indication, about 12% of eligible voters will go to the polls, where they will see a ballot with lots of familiar faces and a few newcomers running for the Clemmons Village Council. The mayoral race will feature incumbent John Wait and challenger Larry Kirby in a rematch from the 2017 election. The former public-works director and manager of Clemmons, Kirby was a write-in candidate in that race, losing to Wait by more than 450 votes.
Tuesday will also see municipal elections in Lewisville, Kernersville, Rural Hall, Bethania, Walkertown and Tobaccoville.
The Clemmons council race promises to be hotly contested, with three positions available.
Incumbents Chris Wrights and P.J. Lofland are battling former council members Mary Cameron and Mike Rogers, who were voted out in 2017 during the “Stop the Median” campaign. At issue was the perception that Rogers and Cameron were backing the creation of a dividing median on busy Lewisville-Clemmons Road. While on the council, the two voted to add a possible median to a list of N.C. Department of Transportation, saying it represented an opportunity to study traffic on a state-owned road.
That was interpreted by many in the business community as support for a median, which they saw as limiting customer access to their businesses. They and another incumbent were voted out, and Lofland and Wait, who campaigned against the median, were voted in.
Political newcomers Allen Daniel and Matt Moger round out the ballot. People may vote for three candidates. Council Member Mike Combest decided not to run for re-election after serving one term.
The median project has not been a hot topic this election cycle. Consultants for the DOT proposed last year a median for just a fragment of the road, between Interstate 40 and Stadium Drive. The state is still a long way from a final design, so there’s little that can be debated.
Cameron is not interested in rehashing the 2017 election that led to her ouster after 24 years on the council.
“The election two years ago bothered me because it was about an issue and not who was the most qualified to sit in the seat,” said Cameron, 76. “Issues come and go. This time I hope people vote on individual candidates.”
Traffic remains a major issue in Clemmons, particularly on Lewisville-Clemmons Road, the village’s main corridor. And because the state owns the road, Clemmons has little say in how it can be improved.
For instance, Lofland said she would like to see a stoplight at the road’s intersection with Holder Road, about a half-mile south of U.S. 421, but that’s a decision that falls to the state.
A small-business owner, Lofland, 65, would like to see the village support a feasibility study on adding an I-40 exchange at Kinnamon Road to alleviate traffic on Lewisville-Clemmons Road.
She lamented the rapid pace of commercial development in the village, which has led to pressure on its infrastructure.
“It’s time to really slow down. We have rapidly filled up,” said Lofland, who would like to see more single-family housing.
She said she would also like to see more sidewalks spread throughout the village and not just near Tanglewood Park. Lofland specifically mentioned a sidewalk along Marty Lane, close to where she lives near the village’s northern edge.
“This side of town doesn’t get the attention that other parts do,” said Lofland, who was elected to a two-year term in 2017.
With Combest leaving the council, Wrights is hoping to become its most veteran member. A property manager and small-business owner, Wrights, 36, said the best thing Clemmons can do to manage traffic is work with developers.
“When large developments come in, we need to make sure the needed infrastructure improvements are being built. The Publix development on Peace Haven Road is a prime example. When they built that, they spent over $2 million making off-site improvements,” said Wrights, who was first elected in 2013. “They need to make those improvements and not leave it to Clemmons.”
Rogers, 65, a small-business owner who was elected to the council in 2011, said the village’s biggest challenge is maintaining its success. Clemmons has experienced explosive growth over the last few years. It had a population of 20,420 in 2017, a 1.6% increase from 2016, making it the fastest-growing municipality in Forsyth County.
He cited the village’s schools and low crime rate as examples of the village’s success.
“Our challenge is sustaining that success, and we do that by electing representatives who have demonstrated a willingness to make decision,” he said.
Daniel, 64, has never run for public office but he got involved in researching the proposed Idols Road Business Park outside of Clemmons’ borders and often presented his findings to the council at its meetings. He is semiretired from a career of writing accounting software for local government.
He said he envisions himself as taking on the kind of role that Combest did during his tenure — researching and analyzing data.
Daniel mentioned the number of empty stores in shopping centers and said he would like to see those developed.
“Any development that comes to Clemmons, I’d love to see infill development, where the property is developed, and we encourage businesses to move there and take up the empty space,” Daniel said. “I’m not one of those who thinks that every piece of bare space is raw material for developing.”
Moger, 35, a real-estate investor, did not return a phone call asking for comment.
In the mayor’s race, Wait, 40, is running for a second term. An attorney, Wait pointed to the civility among council members and the mayor.
“What I focus on doing is making sure that if I have an opinion on something that I make sure the council knows that it’s my opinion,” he said. “But I don’t try to run my own agenda. I try to make sure that whatever my vision is doesn’t get in the way.”
Mayors run council meetings but do not have a vote.
Wait chided Kirby for not securing the right of way from the owners of the Kmart property to build a parallel road through its parking lot. That road, Market Center Drive, was to connect Meadowbrook Mall Court to Cook Avenue. It has now been altered, leaving out a big chunk of the road.
“That right of way should have been secured when we had the ability to do that,” Wait said.
Kirby declined to get in a back-and-forth with Wait on the issue.
“People can say what they want, and I’m not going to get into untrue statements,” said Kirby, 71.
After retiring from the village as public-works director and village manger and losing the election to Wait in 2017, Kirby said he decided in January to pursue the mayoral seat, giving him much more time to campaign than he had for his write-in bid in 2017.
“There’s so much negativity across the nation and the state and it’s starting to bleed into the Clemmons community,” Kirby said. “So I threw my hat in the ring to be an ambassador to Clemmons. I would like to see us be more positive than negative.”
