Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will visit Winston-Salem State University at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, five days before the March 3 primary in North Carolina.
Sanders’ plan to visit Winston-Salem was confirmed Friday night by Kolby Lee, a regional campaign staffer.
Early voting is already underway in North Carolina, through Feb. 29.
Sanders, the independent U.S. senator from Vermont, will appear at the Gaines Center on the WSSU campus, according to a news release. The doors will open at 10 a.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
Visitors will be allowed to enter the Gaines Center on a first-come, first-served basis, the Sanders campaign said.
Sanders visited Durham and Charlotte last week, drawing a combined 5,200 people in attendance, the Sanders campaign said.
Sanders is one of the eight Democrats still actively campaigning for the party’s presidential nomination. However, voters in the March 3 primary will see the names of all 15 Democrats who qualified for the ballot, even those who have since dropped out, a quirk of North Carolina election law.
Sanders has new endorsements from local politicians across the state, according to his campaign.
Sam Furginele and Nancy LaPlaca, both members of the Boone Town Council, have endorsed Sanders, The News and Observer of Raleigh reported.
A new poll by the University of Massachusetts Lowell’s Center for Public Opinion shows Sanders in the lead in North Carolina, according to news reports.
In thepoll released Thursday, Sanders was favored by 23% of likely North Carolina Democratic primary voters, followed by former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, with 19%, the News & Observer reported. The poll has a 6.5% plus or minus margin of error.
