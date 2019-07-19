A group of 42 candidates is running for seats in Forsyth County municipal elections as the filing deadline ended at noon Friday, according to the Forsyth County Board of Elections.
Voters will cast ballots on Nov. 5. in the nonpartisan elections.
- Michelle Leonard, the incumbent, John Rogers and Randy Joe Rogers are running for three seats on the Bethania Board of Commissioners. The commissioners serve four-year terms.
- In Clemmons, Larry Kirby and John Wait, the incumbent, are running for mayor. The mayor serves a two-year term.
Mary Cameron, Allen Daniel, Matt Moger, Mike Rogers, Pamela Lofland, an incumbent, and Christopher Wrights, an incumbent, are running for three seats on the Clemmons Village Council.
Candidates who finishes first and second in the voting will serve four-years term on the Clemmons Village Council. The third-place candidate will serve a two-year term.
- In Kernersville, Christine Federico, Dawn Morgan, the incumbent, and Irving Neal are running for mayor. The mayor serves for two years.
Bruce Boyer, Kenny Crews, Jenny Fulton, Joe Pinnix and Chris Thompson, all of whom are incumbents, are running for five seats on the Kernersville Board of Aldermen.
- In King, Jack Warren, the incumbent, is running for mayor. Rick McGraw, an incumbent, is running for two seats on King City Council.
The mayor serves and council members serve for four years in King. A small section of King is in northwestern Forsyth County.
- In Lewisville, Mike Horn, the incumbent, is running for mayor. The mayor serves for two years.
Fred Franklin, an incumbent, Jeanne Marie Foster, Melissa Shearin Hunt, Derek Roach, Ken Sadler, Brian Shumack, David Smitherman, Mike Sullivan and Jane Welch are running for six seats on the Lewisville Town Council.
Council members serve two years in Lewisville.
- In Rural Hall, Tim Flinchum and James Frank are running for mayor. The mayor serve for four years.
Susan Hawks Gordon, C. Thomas Griggs, an incumbent, and John McDermon, an incumbent, are running for two seats on the Rural Hall Town Council.
Council members serve for four years in Rural Hall.
- In Tobaccoville, Mark Baker, the incumbent, is running for mayor. The mayor serves for two years.
Leroy Ault and Myron Marion, both of whom are incumbents, are running for two seats on the Tobaccoville Village Council.
Council members serve for four years in Tobaccoville.
- In Walkertown, Kenneth Davis, the incumbent, is running for mayor. The mayor serves for four years
Wesley Hutchins, an incumbent, Marilyn Martin, an incumbent, and Caroline Jones are running for two seats on the Walkertown Town Council.
Council members serve four years in Walkertown.