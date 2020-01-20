GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating death of an 18-year-old man on Monday afternoon as a homicide.
At approximately 3:15 p.m. officers responded to an assault reported in the 4700 block of Fewell Road. Upon arrival, they found Brannon Alexander Tyson had collapsed inside a residence, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Tyson had sustained a gunshot wound. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but Tyson succumbed to his injuries.
Tyson did not reside at the address, but lived nearby. No arrests had been made late Monday night.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
