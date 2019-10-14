STONEVILLE — A 4-year-old boy died Saturday afternoon after a vehicle wreck on Settle Bridge Road in Rockingham County.
Around 3 p.m., Shannon Marie Hudson, 33, was traveling south in a Jeep SUV when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a tree, the N.C. Highway Patrol stated in a news release.
Hudson’s four-year-old son, Colton Lee Orr, of Reidsville, was in the rear-passenger seat. He was not in a proper child restraint system, troopers said.
Orr and Hudson were taken to UNC Rockingham in Eden where Orr died later.
According to troopers, Hudson sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was charged with the following:
• Driving While Impaired,
• Expired license,
• Child seat violation,
• Felony Death by Motor Vehicle, and
• Lane control.
