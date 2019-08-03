A report of a shooting early Saturday morning led police to find a 47-year-old Winston-Salem man who’d been shot more than once.
According to a news release, officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded just before 4 a.m. to a house at 2685 Reynolds Park Boulevard and found Mark Anthony Hailey, 47 of Harrington Circle with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said officers were able to interview Hailey at the scene before he was loaded into an ambulance for treatment at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The victim reported that he was just standing in the front of the house when another man approached him and shot him twice.
The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Neither a description of the gunman or of Hailey’s injuries, which police say were non-life threatening, was provided.
Police requested that anyone with any information contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.