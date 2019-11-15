GREENSBORO — A 25-year-old Greensboro woman was found shot to death in a vehicle Thursday morning.
Around 10:20 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call at Hampton Park at 3111 Four Seasons Blvd, according to a police news release. There they found Desirae Aimee Hall. Police are investigating her death as a homicide.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app.
This is the 38th killing in the city this year which surpasses the number of killings in the city in 2018.
