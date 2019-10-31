HIGH POINT — Authorities on Wednesday charged a 15-year-old High Point boy with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old, according to a release from High Point police.
The boy, whom police did not name because of his age, also is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Ragsdale High School senior Kobe Manwarren of High Point died after the Oct. 9 shooting in which another 15-year-old also suffered critical injuries. That boy's condition on Wednesday was not released.
The shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. near Triangle Lake and Hickory Chapel roads. A preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting occurred after a silver four-door sedan stopped at a stop sign and at least two occupants shot at the victims, police said. About 30 rounds of ammunition were fired.
The boy arrested Wednesday also faces on unrelated felony charges of obtaining property by false pretense and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
He was known by police to be a gang member, according to the news release. Officers had contacted him and his mother on multiple occasions since July 2018 in an effort to stem his involvement in violent crime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.