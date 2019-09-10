A Newport woman has been charged with severing her husband's penis.
At 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Carteret County Sheriff's deputies responded to 202 Murdoch Road in Newport where the victim reported his wife, 56-year-old Victoria Thomas Frabutt, tied him up and pulled out a knife, according to a sheriff's office news release.
The motive for the castration is still unclear.
Deputies were able to recover the body part where it was immediately put on ice and transported to medical personnel.
The 61-year-old victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. His condition at this time is unknown.
Frabutt was charged with malicious castration and kidnapping. She is being held in the Carteret County Jail with bail set at $100,000. Her first court appearance is for Wednesday.
