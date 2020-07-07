Three Yadkinville residents were indicted in Federal Court on drug charges June 22 after investigators say they linked them to overdose deaths in Yadkin and Davie Counties.
Detectives in the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office and Davie County Sheriff's Office bean investigating Christopher Adam Tetter, Emily Nicole DuBree and Laura Diane Cline Long in October of 2018, according to a news release.
All three were arrested in December 2018 on on charges of distributing oxycodone, heroin and Alprazolam — a drug commonly prescribed to treat anxiety.
Detectives later developed evidence linking the three to two overdose deaths, one in each county, and took their evidence before the United States Attorney's Office in Middle District of North Carolina, according to a news release.
All three were indicted, and all three are charged federally with distributing aprazolam and heroin, according to the news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.