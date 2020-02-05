Two Winston-Salem men have been arrested on drug-trafficking charges and related offenses in Yadkin County, authorities said Wednesday.
Tyquann Quintonio Allen, 21, was charged with six counts of trafficking heroin, one count of conspiracy to traffic heroin and other offenses, the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said.
Cartier Ramon Wilks, 21, was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, one count of conspiracy to traffic heroin and other offenses, the sheriff's office said.
Yadkin County sheriff's deputies arrested Allen on Jan. 24, accusing him of possessing slightly more than a half-ounce of heroin, the sheriff's office said. Wilks fled the scene when Allen was arrested in Yadkin County after Wilks' vehicle nearly hit an investigator and a sheriff's office vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
Winston-Salem police with help from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested Wilks Tuesday in Winston-Salem, the sheriff's office said.
Allen was being held in the Yadkin County Jail with his bond set at $500,000, the sheriff's office said. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
Wilks was being held in the Forsyth County Jail without bond. Wilks is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.