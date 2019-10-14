The co-defendants accused of killing one person and injuring five others after allegedly running them over with an SUV made their first court appearance Monday in Guilford County District Court.
Fana Anquette Felton, 27, wept openly while holding on to a pair of crutches in the courtroom. She is charged with one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Meranda Chantel Watlington, 28, faces the same charges, as well as, driving while impaired, felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run injury, speeding — failure to reduce speed to avoid accident, and driving while license revoked — license not reclaimed. She showed no emotion as Judge Larry Archie read the list of offenses.
They are both being held without bail. The first-degree murder charge carries a maximum penalty of death under state law.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday at the Exxon gas station at 3028 W. Gate City Blvd. after a fight broke out between multiple people.
Zanelle S. Tucker, 30, died at the scene. Three victims are in critical condition, and two others are in stable condition, a police department spokesman said Sunday afternoon. Their names have not been released.
Check back later for more updates.
