A woman is charged with murder in Wilkes County after she called 911 to tell dispatchers she beat a man with a bat and she thought he was dead, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Deputies went to a home in the 1400 block of Conley Shumaker Road in Ferguson on Wednesday, where they found 47-year-old John Paul Robinson dead, apparently from blunt-force trauma, according to the sheriff’s office.
An incident report says he was hit in the head with a baseball bat. It also says Robinson is disabled.
Deputies arrested 39-year-old Tabatha Renee Triplett, of Morganton, on a murder charge because she allegedly told the 911 dispatcher she beat and killed Robinson, the sheriff’s office said. The dispute was domestic in nature, the sheriff’s office said.
Triplett is being held in the Wilkes County Jail without bond.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisted in the sheriff office’s investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.